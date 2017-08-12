Colorado Author Erik Story on the Still Wild West

Last August we published the cover story "Erik Story Could be Colorado's Next Literary Star," on the eve of the release of the author's first thriller, Nothing Short of Dying. Now Erik Story's next thriller, A Promise to Kill, is coming from Scribner on August 15. In advance of that, we're sharing Story's essay on "The Still Wild West."
You walk into a busy and raucous saloon in the Wild West and take a seat in the corner with your back against the wall, for safety’s sake. Inside, miners, ranchers and roughnecks toss back shots of whiskey and shout obscenities while the bar maid hustles to keep pouring for rough men whose thirst seems unquenchable. With the smell of smoke, booze and unwashed bodies entering your nostrils, you watch uncomfortably as a group of cowboys begins harassing some Navajo Indians at the bar.
This goes on for a few uneasy minutes until some new customers push through the door: ten dark-skinned natives, most with long hair pulled back into ponytails and dressed in the same clothes they’ve worn all week. They belly up to the bar, and as they do the place goes quiet, save for some quiet whispering. That’s when one of the newcomers spots the Navajos. With a yell of “I’ll gut you!,” the newcomer lurches forward and throws a punch at a man who, only a minute before, was being harassed by cowboys.
That spark lights a fire, and soon both groups of Natives are trading blows in an all-out-brawl. You find out later, after the sheriff comes to break things up, that the new group was Apache, and that what looked like sudden violence was actually the latest chapter in a long-running blood feud.
What I’ve just described isn’t the plot of a John Ford western. Rather, this scene was one I witnessed only recently. The thing is, the West is still very wild, and all the “civilizing” that the region has supposedly been exposed to is sometimes very hidden. While wandering and working throughout the West, I’ve seen many examples of how little the region has changed.
Author Erik Story in August 2016, before his first thriller was released.
Anthony Camera
Take Brown’s Park, for instance. In this isolated ranching area far from civilization and law enforcement, things can still get very Western. I worked in the area for two seasons, and saw firsthand how wild it can be. For example, a small village in the park’s center burned to the ground when a meth lab exploded. A man who owned the only airstrip in the park was rumored to be a big-time drug smuggler. Most of us thought it only rumor, until the feds showed up.
One rancher I knew there — a land-rich baron of sorts — was closing a gate when an angry rider approached, accusing him of stealing his land. An argument ensued, and then things got even worse when the rider pulled a pistol and shot the rancher. The bullet passed through the rancher’s right hand and ripped into his right ear. The shooter suddenly became so overwhelmed by what he’d done that he turned the pistol on himself.
While working in Death Valley National Monument, I met a few of the strange and crazy people who find refuge in the big open spaces of the West. One guy, a thin and twitchy man with beady eyes, went by the name of Catman. No last name, and it wasn’t a nickname. He showed us his driver’s license, and explained how he’d legally arranged to be called just Catman. Why? Because he really, really, really liked cats.
My roommate there had a habit of sleeping with a pistol under his pillow. He told me that back home in Kansas, he’d fallen in love with a Laotian woman whose brothers were involved in organized crime. Now, he claimed, they were coming for him, and Death Valley seemed as good a place to hide as any. One night, after I came off a swing shift and opened the door to our shared housing, my roomie shoved a pistol in my face, screaming that “they’d never catch him...never.” The next day I left to look for a new job.
