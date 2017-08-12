Colorado Author Erik Story on the Still Wild West

Last August we published the cover story "Erik Story Could be Colorado's Next Literary Star," on the eve of the release of the author's first thriller, Nothing Short of Dying. Now Erik Story's next thriller, A Promise to Kill, is coming from Scribner on August 15. In advance of that, we're sharing Story's essay on "The Still Wild West."

You walk into a busy and raucous saloon in the Wild West and take a seat in the corner with your back against the wall, for safety’s sake. Inside, miners, ranchers and roughnecks toss back shots of whiskey and shout obscenities while the bar maid hustles to keep pouring for rough men whose thirst seems unquenchable. With the smell of smoke, booze and unwashed bodies entering your nostrils, you watch uncomfortably as a group of cowboys begins harassing some Navajo Indians at the bar.

This goes on for a few uneasy minutes until some new customers push through the door: ten dark-skinned natives, most with long hair pulled back into ponytails and dressed in the same clothes they’ve worn all week. They belly up to the bar, and as they do the place goes quiet, save for some quiet whispering. That’s when one of the newcomers spots the Navajos. With a yell of “I’ll gut you!,” the newcomer lurches forward and throws a punch at a man who, only a minute before, was being harassed by cowboys.