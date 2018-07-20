What the F? Denver Escape Room Explores Limits of Free Speech

If you’ve headed along 18th Street in downtown Denver lately, you might have spotted an eye-catching billboard that seems to be inviting you to do something rather explicit to yourself. Look a little closer, though, and you’ll see that its message is a puzzle, a simple cipher that replaces letters with numbers and invites you to "Come Free Yourself."

The billboard is the latest advertising campaign for the Denver Escape Room, one of the early pioneers of the live-action games that have exploded nationwide, places where you must puzzle your way out of mazes and mysteries before the clock runs out. But are drivers and pedestrians making the connection?

“Overall, the response has been very positive,” says Denver Escape Room marketing manager Melissa Hirsch. “Most people get the puzzle and joke, though sometimes it takes a minute to figure it out. Our guests know a puzzle when they see one.”