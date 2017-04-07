Graphic Designer Eve Erdenebat Spotted at Denver Fashion Weekend

EXPAND Eve Erdenebat, graphic designer. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Some stereotypes deserve to be turned on their heads. On opening night of 303 Magazine's Denver Fashion Weekend on March 30, we ran into graphic designer Eve Erdenebat, who proved that a woman can can rock a classic men's suit just as well, if not better, than a man. We stopped to chat with her about where she shops and where she finds inspiration.

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Eve Erdenebat: Olivia Palermo inspires me because she stands out, she's creative and she has amazing taste in how she wears her clothing.

Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Where do you you shop?

I usually like to dig for gems at Nieman Marcus or Nordstrom, then stores like All Saints and VINCE, just to name a few.

What did you think of the fashion show?

I thought the fashion show had some beautiful pieces and I enjoy seeing all of the designers' unique work. It was overall super-fun.

Eve Erdenebat rocks a purse by Jimmy Choo. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite color?

My favorite color is gray, the best of both worlds (mixture of black and white).

What is your favorite accessory?

A sterling silver band bracelet that was given to me by family that holds special messages.

What is your style mantra?

Dressing for myself, if I am satisfied with what I see in the mirror, then I have successfully pleased my image.

What is your favorite film?

I have too many favorites, but for the time being I would say John Wick: Chapter 2. I love bad-ass and hype movies.

Eve Erdenebat wears shoes by Stuart Weitzman. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your jam of the moment?

"Reminder" by The Weeknd.

Are you from Denver?

I lived in California for a few years, then eventually moved to Denver. I have been here for ten-plus years and loving it.

Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What three words best describe your style?

Edgy, straightforward and bold.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I am a graphic designer who just loves fashion and cars, but if I had to choose between fashion or cars: fashion, of course!

Like Erdenebat, always be straightforward and bold with your style, Denver.