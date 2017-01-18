menu

Evergreen Lake Plunge Organizers Cross Their Fingers for Bad Weather

Evergreen Lake Plunge Organizers Cross Their Fingers for Bad Weather

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 5:55 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
The Evergreen Lake Plunge has been rescheduled for February 12.
Warm weather ruined the New Year's weekend Evergreen Lake Plunge, forcing the nonprofit Drive Smart and the Evergreen Park & Recreation District to reschedule its annual fundraiser. Assuming the weather is cold enough, the Plunge is now set for Saturday, February 12.

The annual event gives daredevils a chance to leap from the ice into the frigid waters of Evergreen Lake, inducing goosebumps, shivers and a sense of panicked euphoria.

Want to suffer? You're gonna pay — even before you jump in. Registration is $35 in advance and $45 on the day of the plunge, starting at 10:30 a.m.  Don't want to suffer? Sponsor a friend. Proceeds from the event will benefit Drive Safe's traffic-safety classes as well as the Park & Recreation Department's special-needs program.

For more information and to register, go to the Drive Smart website.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

