Evergreen Lake Plunge Organizers Cross Their Fingers for Bad Weather

The Evergreen Lake Plunge has been rescheduled for February 12. Evergreen Lake Plunge website

Warm weather ruined the New Year's weekend Evergreen Lake Plunge, forcing the nonprofit Drive Smart and the Evergreen Park & Recreation District to reschedule its annual fundraiser. Assuming the weather is cold enough, the Plunge is now set for Saturday, February 12.

The annual event gives daredevils a chance to leap from the ice into the frigid waters of Evergreen Lake, inducing goosebumps, shivers and a sense of panicked euphoria.

Want to suffer? You're gonna pay — even before you jump in. Registration is $35 in advance and $45 on the day of the plunge, starting at 10:30 a.m. Don't want to suffer? Sponsor a friend. Proceeds from the event will benefit Drive Safe's traffic-safety classes as well as the Park & Recreation Department's special-needs program.

For more information and to register, go to the Drive Smart website.