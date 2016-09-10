menu

Every New Movie That Opened in Denver This Week

Every New Movie That Opened in Denver This Week

Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 8:01 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
This week, our critics boldly reviewed a new Spock-doc, Clint Eastwood gave us a hero's happy ending with Sully and our Trump-induced daydreams about moving to Norway slowly faded in In Order of Disappearance. 

Here is every new film that's just opened in Denver, plus one bonus ongoing film that you must not miss. Click on the film's title to read our capsule reviews and find out where it's playing.

Sully

PG-13 Drama 96 min. 31 Theaters
In Order of Disappearance (Kraftidioten)

R Comedy 115 min. 31 Theaters
Mia madre

R Comedy 106 min. 31 Theaters
For the Love of Spock

NR Documentary 100 min. 31 Theaters
Sully
Rating: PG-13
Genre: Drama
Running Time: 96 min.
Showing Today In: 28 Theaters

For The Love of Spock
Rating: NR
Genre: Documentary
Running Time: 100 min.
Showing Today In: 1 Theater

In Order of Disappearance (Kraftidioten)
Rating: R
Genre: Comedy
Running Time: 115 min.
Showing Today In: 1 Theater

And don't miss...

Mia Madre
Rating: R
Genre: Comedy
Running Time: 106 min.
Showing Today In: 1 Theater

Check out our film page for more national film reviews. 

