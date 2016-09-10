Every New Movie That Opened in Denver This Week
|
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
This week, our critics boldly reviewed a new Spock-doc, Clint Eastwood gave us a hero's happy ending with Sully and our Trump-induced daydreams about moving to Norway slowly faded in In Order of Disappearance.
Here is every new film that's just opened in Denver, plus one bonus ongoing film that you must not miss. Click on the film's title to read our capsule reviews and find out where it's playing.
|
"Do you like movies about gladiators?"
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
Sully
Rating: PG-13
Genre: Drama
Running Time: 96 min.
Showing Today In: 28 Theaters
|
Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures
For The Love of Spock
Rating: NR
Genre: Documentary
Running Time: 100 min.
Showing Today In: 1 Theater
|
Courtesy of Magnet Releasing
In Order of Disappearance (Kraftidioten)
Rating: R
Genre: Comedy
Running Time: 115 min.
Showing Today In: 1 Theater
And don't miss...
|
Courtesy of Music Box Films
Mia Madre
Rating: R
Genre: Comedy
Running Time: 106 min.
Showing Today In: 1 Theater
Check out our film page for more national film reviews.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Girls Night Out
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:00pm
-
"Icing Bridezilla"
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 6:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!