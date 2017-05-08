Six Best Boozy Workouts in Denver

Brewery Boot Camp takes it to the taproom. Lindsay Chavez

Exercise can be tough, and sometimes it takes a bit of extra effort to get off the couch and get moving. As it turns out, the best form of motivation often comes in the form of a beer at the end of an especially hard workout. Here are our picks for the best boozy workouts in Denver in reverse alphabetical order, with the exception of the 2017 Best of Denver winner, handing out burpees and beers and wrapping up the list.

Yoga is best when paired with beer. YogaZo Facebook Page

YogaZo's Pints and Planks

Various Locations

This mobile yoga studio is out to get you. Since YogaZo has no permanent location, weekly classes instead occur in boozy establishments like Declaration Brewing, Epic Brewing, C Squared Ciders and Grandma’s House. Pints and Planks is an all-level flow class for any yogi or yogini, and you can get it for just $10. If beer isn’t your thing, you can practice with YogaZo on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for the studio's Wine and Warriors class, held at Infinite Monkey Theorem’s RiNo location. A full schedule is available online at YogaZoCO.com. For more information, call 937-671-8917.

Stretch it out, then enjoy $1 off a pint. Baere Brewing Company

Yogi Baere Community Class

320 Broadway Suite E

303-733-3354

Nothing builds community faster than a room full of people trying to get into crow pose and then laughing about it over beers afterward. The staff at CorePower Yoga’s South Broadway location wanted to get to know their neighbors, and they decided the best way to do so was to offer a free community class across the street in Baere Brewing Company. The cleverly named Yogi Baere class is offered monthly, and participants get $1 off pints when the class is over. Follow CorePower Yoga’s Facebook page for the next class.

Sun's out, guns out with HIIT training. Viewhouse Facebook page

ViewHouse Summer HIIT Club with FIT36

2015 Market Street

720-878-2015

Summer is right around the corner, and FIT36 is taking over both ViewHouse locations to make sure you’re ready fo, “Sun’s out, guns out.” On Select Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning in May, FIT36 will offer its signature 36-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, followed with a Sons of 1858 beer. The entire summer workout series, which comes with a FIT36 T-shirt, will cost you $20, and all proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver. Visit Facebook for full details and the summer workout schedule.

Read on for more of Denver's best boozy workouts.

