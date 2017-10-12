Six Fun Ways to Celebrate Fall Harvest in Colorado

We don’t have to tell you twice: Fall is the perfect time for fun on the farm and pumpkins galore! Here’s a look at some of our favorite ways to enjoy Colorado’s bountiful harvest before the next snow storm hits.

Hill's Harvest

3225 East 124th Avenue, Thornton

Open daily through October 31

For a taste of the country right here in the city, check out this adorable u-pick pumpkin patch, offering a wide variety of season gourds, including pie pumpkins, ghost pumpkins, “Little Jacks,” and much more. From teeny to jumbo, there are plenty of sizes of pumpkins to choose from. The farm stand also carries corn stalk bundles, straw bales, decorative gourds, Indian corn, winter squash, preserves, apple cider, peach cider, and cherry juice — and they just started roasting chilies, too. Swing by on a Saturday or Sunday, and you’ll get a free hayride. Admission to the patch is free. For more information visit the Hill's Harvest website.

From The Table's Facebook page

Croptoberfest

923 East Mexico Avenue

October 14

Celebrate the harvest with the Table Urban Farm at its annual seasonal bash. Croptoberfest marks the conclusion of this year's growing season with a variety of family-friendly activities and games, live music from Jake and the Fair Deals, craft beers and ciders, a pumpkin patch, and a pig roast with plenty of vegetarian options and sides. The party is hosted in an open house format, from 4 to 7 p.m. Suggested donations are $10 for ages thirteen to twenty and $25 for adults over twenty one. The event is free for children twelve and under. For more information, visit the Table's website.

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies

ACES Harvest Party

2001 Hooks Spur Road, Basalt

October 14

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) is hosting its 16th Annual Harvest Party at Rock Bottom Ranch this Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The family-friendly fiesta includes lunch from Smoke Modern BBQ, live music from the Caleb Dean Band, and a fun line-up of activities for guests of all ages, including pumpkin carving, apple cider pressing, hay rides, face painting, old-school ranch games, dancing and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and a silent auction will be happening during the event. Day-of admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children two to ten; kids under two get in free. You can save a few bucks by purchasing tickets in advance online. For more information, visit ACES’s website.

EXPAND Scott Dressel-Martin

Pumpkin Festival at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

October 13 to 15

Spend a gorgeous fall day at Chatfield Farms this weekend, enjoying pony rides and horse-drawn hayrides, carnival games, barrel train rides, cornhole, giant Jenga — all set to the tune of live music. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., peruse dozens of craft and artisan booths, and dine on fare from food trucks and vendors. Beer and wine vendors will be on-site Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $4 to $8 and include access to Chatfield Farms’ ten-acre pumpkin patch, along with other family and kid-friendly activities and discounted Corn Maze tickets. A mini-maze is available for younger orienteers. More information is available on the Denver Botanic Gardens website.

EXPAND Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

The Great Pumpkin Patch Express

279 Main Avenue, Durango

October 14, 15, 21, and 22

All Aboard! Put on your favorite Halloween costume, and join Charlie Brown and Snoopy at the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad for a half-hour ride to the pumpkin patch, where you’ll spend a couple of hours wallowing in fall festivities and themed games. Participants get a trick-or-treat bag to fill with goodies, and there will be a special reading of the Charles Schulz's It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Get more details and make reservations in advance on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad website.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Denver Zoo

DINOS! After Dark at Denver Zoo

2300 Steele Street

October 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28

In preparation for its fall events, Denver Zoo installed more than twenty animal and dinosaur shaped sculptures — all made from artificial jack-o-lanterns. Come see what all the hype is about at DINOS! After Dark, held for all-ages every Friday and Saturday in October, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. This after-hours event series includes pumpkin carving demonstrations, a self-guided scavenger hunt, a live fire show, and much more. Pricing for non-members ranges from $12 to $17, and children two and under are free. While you’re here, don’t miss the 33rd annual Boo at the Zoo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 21, 22, 28, and 29, when young ghosts and goblins can enjoy trick-or-treat stations, animal demonstrations, and other entertainment. For more information, visit Denver Zoo’s website.

