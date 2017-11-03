The Best Fashion Events in Denver in November

November is here, giving us plenty of reasons to get dressed up and get out of the house, everything from fashion shows to trunk shows, here are the top eight fashion events to do in Denver this November.

Massif Fashion Week

Through Sunday, November 5

Massif Studios

2191 South Broadway

Massif Fashion Week is a showcase for local, national and international designers and brands. On this final weekend, there will be shows at 7 p.m. every night; the show on Saturday, November 4, will be hosted by local fashion hero Mondo Guerra. Click here to see the full schedule and purchase tickets.

Fabric Showcase: The Sourcing District

Thursday, November 9, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Denver Design Incubator

2040 Clay Street

Budding fashion designers will want to swing by the Denver Design Incubator to scope out some exclusive fabrics and textiles at the Sourcing District, including goods from Kendor Textiles, Gordon Fabrics LTD, Mikan Print, Art Gallery Fabrics, Blue Desert Fabrics, Oriole Textiles, Guide Fabrics, Preview Textile Group and more. to Denver. Click here to register and for more information.

Zhou Qi

Savor Showcase by Raw Artists Denver

Thursday, November 9, 7 p.m. to midnight

The Church

1160 Lincoln Street

At the Savor Showcase, over fifty local artists will display their talents in various art fields, including fashion, film, visual art, music, performance art, photography, hair and makeup. Designers displaying their work will include Femme Fatale Intimates, Golden Diva Designs, Zhou Qi and The Missy Nguyen. This event is 21 and up; cocktail attire is encouraged. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trunk Show

Thursday, November 9, and Friday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek

3000 East First Avenue

Head to to the second floor of Neiman Marcus to view the pre-spring collection of Ralph Lauren, a brand synonymous with an all-American lifestyle and aesthetic for almost fifty years. Click here for more information.

EXPAND Mauricio Rocha

303 Magazine Denver Fashion Weekend

Thursday, November 9, through Sunday, November 12, 7 to 11 p.m.

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

Every spring, fall and summer, 303 Magazine hosts Denver Fashion Weekend, one of the city's largest fashion shows. This round, the first night will feature designers and boutiques from Denver; on the second, local boutique Garbarini will present top designers and fashions from Australia, New York and California; the third night revolves around larger-than-life hair and makeup artists, and will feature some fashion as well. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

SCARS Fashion Show

Thursday, November 16, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Space Gallery

400 Santa Fe Drive

Divinity Productions is presenting SCARS, an unconventional show that uses runway high fashion to break stigmas and raise awareness of such issues as eating disorders, self-harm and suicide. The models each have their own story, their own scar that's a symbol of their survival. The event will also feature public speakers and counselors. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

Three Things: Situationist Fashion, Chiptune Duets and a Glossary of Graffiti

Thursday, November 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

1485 Delgany Street

The MCA's Three Things, Any Three Things series takes three topics with no apparent connections, and smashes them together to see what happens. The fashion element of the November 16 edition will focus on 26-year-old designer Irakli Rusadze and his edgy Georgian label, Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Red Ball Denver

Red Ball Fashion Show

Sunday, November 19, 6 to 10 p.m.

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

The Red Ball is one of Denver’s premier runway events; it raises awareness for World AIDS Day and supports the Denver Colorado AIDS Project. The ninth edition will feature the work of local designers and salons, as well as over a hundred models; the evening includes a cocktail reception, entertainers, a silent auction and special guests who make this a see-and-be-seen celebration. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.



Watch for updates later this month.