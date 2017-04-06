The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in April

EXPAND Duane Topping will show his new collection during Massif Fashion Week on April 6. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Now that April has officially arrived, spring fashion is busting out all over — at parties, shows, charity events and everything in between. Here are the ten best fashion events this month, in chronological order.

Photo courtesy of Massif Studios

Massif Fashion Week

Through Sunday, April 9

Massif Studios, 2191 South Broadway

This fashion celebration is based at Massif Studios and celebrates a number of designers and stylists. Each night there's a short fashion film, followed by a runway presentation. On April 6, the show includes designers Duanne Topping, Ryan Newman, Stephanie Carlson, Menez and Hope Hill; on April 7, Mondo Guerra, FoxBait, Julia Rhoden, Bianca Lopez and Eliza Vlasova will be highlighted; and on April 8, Lorelle Penkevicks, Anine Paulsen, We Are Kings and Claudio Cina. On April 9, the featured designers will be Akyl Tolomushov, Melissa Hillas, Guillermo Irias and Oscar Utierre. Click on the Massif site to purchase tickets.

ADCD Paper Fashion Show

6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 6

Seawell Ballroom, 1101 13th Street

The Art Directors Club of Denver presents the thirteenth annual Paper Fashion Show, with all designs constructed entirely out of paper. This year's new event includes large-scale paper creations, performances by the Thomas Dance Project, featuring the Colorado Ballet, and countless unique runway fashions. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets; the show benefits Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, a community arts education program.

Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Armani Collezioni Fashion Presentation

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 7

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek, 3030 East First Avenue

Swing by the fine-apparel department on the second level of Neiman Marcus to see womenswear and menswear by Italian designer Georgio Armani. The new spring/summer 2017 collection includes classic formal tuxedos and blazers for men and timeless cocktail dresses for women, all in a black, white and cobalt-blue color palette. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Patterns and Pops

Patterns & Pops Grand Opening

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Patterns & Pops

1620 Platte Street

Owners Brittany and Lindsey started Patterns & Pops three years ago as an Instagram page, graduated to a pink fashion truck named Patsy, and are now opening a brick-and-mortar shop for their growing boutique. At the grand opening, the duo will offer wine, beer, light snacks and shopping. No item is priced over $100, and everything is designed to add a pop of color or pattern to your wardrobe. Click here for more information.

April 9 is the final day to see Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit at the Denver Art Museum. Photo courtesy of Denver Art Museum

Stars Wars and the Power of Costume

Through Sunday, April 9

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Ave Parkway

Jet over to the Denver Art Museum for your last chance to see the jaw-dropping Star Wars costume exhibit, which features more than seventy original costumes from the seven Star Wars films. The exhibit focuses on the challenge of translating George Lucas’s vision into creative costumes. Click here to check ticket availability.

Goorin Bros. Seven-Year Anniversary Party

7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 14

Goorin Bros., 1410 Larimer Street

Goorin Bros, a family-owned company of fine hat-makers for four generations, is throwing a party to celebrate seven years in Larimer Square. At the bash, you can enjoy complimentary cocktails from Altos Tequila, listen to live music from Megan Burtt, and take 15 percent off all merchandise. The experienced mad hatters of Goorin Bros. will be on hand to assist customers. Click here for more information.

