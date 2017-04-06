menu

The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in April

Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Five Free), April 7-9


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in April

Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 7:57 a.m.
By Mauricio Rocha
Duane Topping will show his new collection during Massif Fashion Week on April 6.EXPAND
Duane Topping will show his new collection during Massif Fashion Week on April 6.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha
A A

Now that April has officially arrived, spring fashion is busting out all over — at parties, shows, charity events and everything in between. Here are the ten best fashion events this month, in chronological order.

The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in April
Photo courtesy of Massif Studios

Massif Fashion Week
Through Sunday, April 9
Massif Studios, 2191 South Broadway
This fashion celebration is based at Massif Studios and celebrates a number of designers and stylists. Each night there's a short fashion film, followed by a runway presentation. On April 6, the show includes designers Duanne Topping, Ryan Newman, Stephanie Carlson, Menez and Hope Hill; on April 7, Mondo Guerra, FoxBait, Julia Rhoden, Bianca Lopez and Eliza Vlasova will be highlighted; and on April 8, Lorelle Penkevicks, Anine Paulsen, We Are Kings and Claudio Cina. On April 9, the featured designers will be Akyl Tolomushov, Melissa Hillas, Guillermo Irias and Oscar Utierre. Click on the Massif site to purchase tickets.

ADCD Paper Fashion Show
6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 6
Seawell Ballroom, 1101 13th Street
The Art Directors Club of Denver presents the thirteenth annual Paper Fashion Show, with all designs constructed entirely out of paper. This year's new event includes large-scale paper creations, performances by the Thomas Dance Project, featuring the Colorado Ballet, and countless unique runway fashions. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets; the show benefits Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, a community arts education program.

The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in April
Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Armani Collezioni Fashion Presentation
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 7
Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek, 3030 East First Avenue
Swing by the fine-apparel department on the second level of Neiman Marcus to see womenswear and menswear by Italian designer Georgio Armani. The new spring/summer 2017 collection includes classic formal tuxedos and blazers for men and timeless cocktail dresses for women, all in a black, white and cobalt-blue color palette. Click here for more information.

Patterns & Pops Grand Opening
4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8
Patterns & Pops
1620 Platte Street
Owners Brittany and Lindsey started Patterns & Pops three years ago as an Instagram page, graduated to a pink fashion truck named Patsy, and are now opening a brick-and-mortar shop for their growing boutique. At the grand opening, the duo will offer wine, beer, light snacks and shopping. No item is priced over $100, and everything is designed to add a pop of color or pattern to your wardrobe. Click here for more information.

April 9 is the final day to see Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit at the Denver Art Museum.
April 9 is the final day to see Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit at the Denver Art Museum.
Photo courtesy of Denver Art Museum

Stars Wars and the Power of Costume
Through Sunday, April 9
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Ave Parkway
Jet over to the Denver Art Museum for your last chance to see the jaw-dropping Star Wars costume exhibit, which features more than seventy original costumes from the seven Star Wars films. The exhibit focuses on the challenge of translating George Lucas’s vision into creative costumes. Click here to check ticket availability.

Related Stories

Goorin Bros. Seven-Year Anniversary Party
7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 14
Goorin Bros., 1410 Larimer Street
Goorin Bros, a family-owned company of fine hat-makers for four generations, is throwing a party to celebrate seven years in Larimer Square. At the bash, you can enjoy complimentary cocktails from Altos Tequila, listen to live music from Megan Burtt, and take 15 percent off all merchandise. The experienced mad hatters of Goorin Bros. will be on hand to assist customers. Click here for more information.

Keep reading for more events.


Mauricio Rocha
Mauricio Octavio Rocha is a writer for Westword. Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English Writing and a minor in Cinema Studies. He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012, observing Denver's emerging fashion scene with his weekly street-style column. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >