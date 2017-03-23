The Ten Best Fashion Events In Denver Over the Next Ten Days
|
Denver Fashion Weekend last season. DFW returns to Exdo Event Center on March 30.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha
With the arrival of spring, fashion events are blooming all over town. You can catch shows by major designers and Colorado State University students; the month will end with the big Denver Fashion Weekend. Here are ten stylish shindigs over the next ten days.
Oak NYC Trunk Show
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Goldyn
2040 West 30th Avenue
Head to Goldyn in Highland to shop the new spring collection from Oak, a New York-based brand, at this exclusive one-day event. Oak specializes in high-quality streetwear with an urban edge, and has its own accessory line. Guests can enjoy cocktails at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
|
Photo courtesy of Denver Style Magazine
Denver Style Magazine Mix and Mingle
6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23
Melrose and Madison
1500 South Pearl Street
Denver Style Magazine is hosting this free event where bloggers, photographers, boutique owners and Denver's stylish socialites can mix and mingle as they enjoy sips and snacks. The first 25 guests will receive a swag bag; Melrose and Madison will offer 15 percent off full-priced fashion. Click here to reserve your spot.
Up Close: Escada
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26
Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek
3030 East First Avenue
Swing by the fine-apparel department on level two of the Neiman Marcus store in Cherry Creek to see the spring collection from Munich-based luxury-goods designer Escada. Click here for more information.
