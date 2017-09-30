The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in October

With October come many reasons to dress up, from fall weather to Halloween festivities. As a result, the month is filled with fashion tricks and treats ranging from glamorous ghouls to gorgeous girls. Here are the top ten fashion events in Denver in October, in chronological order.

Sew Happy

Tuesday, October 3, and subsequent Tuesdays in October

Colorado Fabrics

4042 South Parker Road, Aurora

Colorado Fabrics is hosting an open sew day every Tuesday in October. All sewers are welcome, whether newbies or professionals, quilters or designers, seamstresses or costumers. Bring your own sewing machine and supplies. Find more information on Sew Happy here.

The Woods Fine Jewelry Trunk Show

Thursday, October 5, 5 to 7 p.m.

Goldyn

2040 West 30th Avenue

Sisters Shawn Hecox and Samantha Hitchcock founded The Woods, a jewelry brand based out of Denver and Aspen. They love to mix things up — modern and vintage, shiny and matte, edgy and girly, sophisticated and innocent — and have an obsession with rose-cut raw diamonds. You can shop the line all day October 5; the designer duo will be at the store for an evening meet-and-greet, complete with a cocktail reception. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Red Ball Denver

Red Ball Model Casting Call

Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Denver

1373 Grant Street

Male and female models are needed for the Red Ball fashion show on November 19; no previous modeling experience is necessary and diversity is encouraged. The Red Ball is an annual runway event that raises funds and awareness for AIDS charities and shows a variety of designs, including formal, couture, edgy, casual, underwear and lingerie, paired with innovative hair and makeup. Find out more about the Red Ball Model Casting Call here.

Mayhem Flea Market

Saturday, October 7, noon to 5 p.m.

Pure Colorado Event Center

7110 West Colfax Avenue

This flea market will get you ready for the spooky season, filling all your Gothic and horror needs. The Halloween-themed edition of Punk Rock Flea market will offer over seventy vendors with tables full of jewelry, clothing, handmade items, artwork, vinyl records, photography, oddities, curiosities, housewares, band merchandise, vintage items and more. Get more info on Mayhem Flea Market here.

Photo courtesy of Mona Lucero

Art and Style: Mona Lucero

Thursday, October 12, 7 p.m.

Landmark Mayan Theatre

110 Broadway

Local fashion designer Mona Lucero is the star of this short documentary featuring some of Denver's best models, musicians and actors. The premiere is at the Mayan, where there will be a reception before the film and a special showing of extra footage, outtakes and other surprise content after the screening. Click here to purchase tickets.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Shine boutique

Shine One Year Anniversary Party

Saturday, October 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Shine

1280 South Pearl Street

Shine is celebrating its one-year anniversary. In honor of this occasion, the boutique is throwing a rad punk-meets-hip-hop fashion show. The night will be filled with beats from Dj Raytard, small bites, delicious cupcakes, wine, beer and a signature Shine cocktail. You can purchase a VIP ticket to be entered into a drawing for prizes from local designers Minty Corgan Designs and Elfiina. Find out more and purchase tickets to the Shine anniversary party here.

The Waltzing Shadows Masquerade and Couture Ball

Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m.

The Black Box

314 East 13th Avenue

Just in time to get you in the Halloween spirit, this bash will be filled with dance, decadence and performance art. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, too, in styles ranging from Gothic to Edwardian, Victorian, Neo-Victorian, vampire, steampunk, Lolita, burlesque, black tie, carnival, cabaret, Renaissance and fantasy. While a simple black suit or dress will do, T-shirts, jeans, wife beaters, ball caps, sportswear, street-wear and sneakers will not be allowed into the party. For more details and tickets to the Waltzing Shadows ball, click here.

Photo courtesy of Maker Faire Denver

Maker Faire Denver

Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Denver Mart

451 East 58th Avenue

Maker Faire is a place where artists, designers, scientists and all sorts of makers can showcase their creations, hobbies, experiments and projects; this is also a space where you can work on your own costume and receive helpful feedback from experts from Colorado Fabrics, Ladies Fancywork Society and the Denver Design Incubator. You can also enter a contest for prizes in categories like Most Creative Materials, CosPlay, Halloween Costumes, Steampunk and Best Craftsmanship. Judging will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days in the Fashion Hacker section of the Faire. Find more info on Maker Faire Denver here.

Couture for Confidence Fashion Show

Saturday, October 21, 6 to 10 p.m.

Native Rank

1055 Auraria Parkway

Bella Boutique is Denver's only boutique dedicated to providing free prom gowns, shoes and accessories for teens in financial need through a personal shopping experience; the fourth annual Couture for Confidence bash will raise funds for the program. At the Native Rank offices near the Auraria Campus, guests will enjoy drinks, appetizers and a fashion show featuring re-designs of Bella Boutique’s prom gowns by seventeen of Denver’s finest fashion designers. Click here to purchase tickets.

Photo courtesy of Aveda Institute of Denver

Boogie Nights Hair and Make-Up Show

Saturday, October 28, 6 to 9 p.m.

Aveda Institute Denver

700 16th Street

The Aveda Institute Denver throws a bash every year; the theme for this event is Boogie Nights, so expect '70s-inspired hair and makeup showcasing the rock and roll, disco, funk and punk of the era. Since the party falls on Halloween weekend,guests are encouraged to dress up in theme: disco, punk, flower power or soul train. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets, which benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



For more things to do, see the Westword Calendar.



