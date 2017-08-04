The Twelve Best Fashion Events in Denver in August

Cool air is starting to roll in, bringing with it thoughts — and fashions — for fall. This month, Denver is full of fashion shows, trunk shows, grand openings and casting calls; here are the twelve best events in August.

Sephora Grand Opening Weekend

Friday, August 4, through Saturday, August 5

Sephora Denver Pavilions

500 16th Street, Suite 156

It's time for a makeover. The new Sephora Denver Pavilions store has 5,648 square feet of retail space featuring 17,000 products from 250 makeup and skin-care brands. Beauty lovers will finally be able to shop from one of the most reputable makeup, hair-care, skin-care and fragrance brands on the market. Following the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on August 4, Sephora will hold a celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, when the Denver Pavilions will host a free Love UR Selfie event in front of the Sephora store with beauty tutorials by local experts, a selfie station, a sunscreen station and free makeup touchups. Click here for more information.

Urban Nights

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 5

Mile High Station

2027 Old West Colfax Avenue

This annual event, a benefit for Urban Peak, will focus on a fashion show produced by the Art Institute of Colorado and Wilhelmina Denver. Designs on display with include work from Suitsupply and Nicholas K:Threads of Change and will be hosted by Garbarini, with hair styling by Matthew Morris of Matthew Morris Salon & Skincare and makeup design by Gina Comminello of the Look Hair Salon and Beauty Boutique. While the setting and fashion are plenty of incentive, ’90s hip-hop act Salt-N-Pepa will be performing as well, which makes this an event not to be missed. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The DaVinci Exhibit and Denver Fashion Weekend Present Summer Fashion Show

7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 5, and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 6

Wings Over the Rockies

7711 East Academy Boulevard, #1

303 magazine is collaborating with the DaVinci exhibit, an interactive look at the artist's masterpieces, for a weekend-long event. The festivities on August 5 include fashion by W Boutique, Inspired Boutique, Steve Sells, Tyne Hall and Rachel Marie Hurst. On August 6, there will be a children's fashion show by Nest Children's Boutique, Billow + Bound, Hollyhocks Children's Boutique, Park Hill Design and Dimple for Kids. Click here for information and tickets.

Local fashion designer Akiala I. will showcase her latest collection on Thursday, August 10, at the Church Nightclub. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Absolute Vibe Fashion Show

7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, August 10

The Church Nightclub

1160 Lincoln Street

Absolute Vibe is the fashion line of 21-year-old fashion designer Akiala I, who started sewing at the age of eight and has been designing ever since. Her collection of one-of-a-kind pieces, Absolute Vibe, is inspired by the journey of life, including birth, nature, duality, fear, joy, relationships and death. Click here to purchase tickets.

Funk, Fashion, and Fondue

7:30 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, August 12

Society Sports and Spirits

1434 Blake Street

This evening will highlight a trio of local performers along with a fashion show from Astro Apparel, which will be presenting its first-ever dresses, new tank tops and trucker hats. Raffles and giveaways will be going all night, and the Melting Pot will be serving fondue. Denver hair stylist Cecilee Ciparro will be doing hair edge-ups and designs until the runway show starts. Click here for more information.

SCARS Model Casting Call

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 13

Space Gallery

400 Santa Fe Drive

Potential models are invited to bring head shots and hearts for this casting call for the SCARS fashion show on November 16; you'll be asked for a $20 entrance fee and asked if you're walking as a model or as a survivor. Local fashion designers will be on hand at the casting call. Call 858-205-9789 or click here for more information.

Poshmark Denver N Sip

6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 16

The 9th Door

1808 Blake Street

This fashion networking event is a chance to meet other people in the Poshmark marketplace while enjoying tapas. Tickets include one drink, a goody bag, and a chance to win raffle prizes. Click here for more information.







Photo courtesy of Goldyn and Freda Salvador

Freda Salvador Trunk Show

5 to 7 p.m Thursday, August 17

Goldyn

2040 West 30th Avenue

Head to Goldyn, the longtime womenswear staple in Highland, for a trunk show with San Francisco-based cult shoemaker Freda Salvador. Guests can shop her new fall collection of boots, brogues and more all day, and there's a cocktail reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

NUE Magazine presents Pret a Porter Fall Fashion Show and Market

7 to 10 p.m. Thursday August 17

Erico Motorsports

2855 Walnut Street

This fall fashion show is presented by NUE magazine and will feature designers from across the country. Along with the show, there will be a marketplace where customers can shop the designs they see on the runway. Click here for more information.

EXPAND Some hairstyles by Charlie Price on the runway. Photo courtesy of Charlie Price and 303 Magazine

Historias 2017

5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, August 20

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

This third annual bash to benefit Centro Humanitario will feature fashion and a hair show from Charlie Price and the Beauty Underground, Berenices, Planet Laboratories, The Look, Artemis Birch, Stephan Lauren, Oracle, Vanity Dollz and Cha Cha Romero. Click here for more information.

Escada will have a trunk show at Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek on Thursday, August 24. Photo courtesy of Escada and Neiman Marcus

Escada Trunk Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 24

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek

3030 East First Avenue

Visit the Fine Apparel department on the second level of Neiman Marcus to shop the latest collection from Germany-based luxury womenswear designer Escada. Click here for more information.

Fashion Pashionista Show

7 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 25

Artwork Network Gallery and Event Center

878 Santa Fe Drive

This multicultural event combines, art, fashion, music and performance in a celebration of unity and community; it benefits the Denver Children's Home. Entertainment for the evening includes dancers, singing and acting performances, along with a special show by Isabelle Derigo, a contemporary artist from Switzerland. The runway show will spotlight local designers Duane Topping, Jeneration Appereal and Crystal Heart; DJ Robb Dogg will provide the tunes. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

