The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in July

Independence Day isn't the only red-hot event this summer. Now that the fireworks have fizzled and the barbecues are ending, Denver's fashion scene is offering up endless chances to dress up and go shopping. From pop-up shops to trunk shows to casting calls and fashion classes, here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this July.

Friday Night Bazaar RiNo

Friday July, 6, 13, 20, 27, 5 to 10 p.m.

Booz Hall

2845 Walnut Street

Friday Night Bazaar is a weekly party and marketplace in River North showcasing more than twenty local creators, breweries, food trucks and musicians. Each week attendees can shop through local fashion designs and handmade accessories while enjoying the live music and food. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Balefire Goods

Chan Luu Syle Wrap Bracelet Class

Balefire Goods

Friday, July 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

7417 Grandview Avenue, Olde Town Arvada

Balefire Goods, the artisan jewelry and craft gallery, hosts this class in which attendees can learn to make a classic beaded wrap bracelet.The cost is $35 and includes all the materials you need to make one bracelet. Space is limited, so click here for more information and to reserve your spot.

Photo courtesy of Mercer and Jayne

Mercer and Jayne Trunk Show

Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 6 :30 p.m. and Sunday July 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

True in LoHi

2040 West 30th Avenue

Stop by True's Lower Highland boutique to shop this collection from Colorado-based jeweler, Mercer and Jayne. Owner of Kismet and True Boutique, Shana Colbin Dunn connects the community through wellness and fashion. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Lawrence and Larimer

Lawrence and Larimer Fashion Show

Friday July 13, 7:30 p.m.

The Galleria

1400 Curtis Street

The Denver-based custom clothier Lawrence and Larimer presents its fifth annual fashion show, celebrating culture and community through expressive fashion. This year's theme? "The Bodega." Lawrence and Larimer will kick off the free event with a Style Wars competition, where three of Denver’s most stylish fashionistas will compete to win a spot in next year's Lawrence and Larimer fashion show. Afterwards, the main event will focus on looks provided by the Levi's Cherry Creek store, as well as Lawrence and Larimer outfits. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of CoFi Genuine Leather

CoFi Genuine Leather Pop-Up Shop

Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m and Sunday, July 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

True in LoHi

2040 West 30th Avenue

Swing by the True boutique location in the Highlands to shop the Colorado-based leather accessory line, CoFi, and even meet the designer, Steffi McTigue, while browsing through her eye-catching work. CoFi specializes in accessories like boots and handbags made from metallic leather. Click here for more information.

Colorado Tattoo Convention Fashion-Show Casting Call

Wednesday, July 18 6 p.m.

Dorchester Social

1448 Market Street

This year's Colorado Tattoo Convention fashion show will take place Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30 at the National Western Complex. The event will include pieces from some of Denver's best designers. This is any up-and-coming model's chance to get cast in the show. Models are advised to wear black clothing, such as black tanks, tees, leggings, or jeans and have make-up ready, since organizers will be shooting a promotional video as well. Click here to sign up and for more information.

Johnny Cupcakes founder, Johnny Earle. Photo courtesy of Johnny Cupcakes

Johnny Cupcakes Pop-up Shop

Wednesday, July 18, 5 to 9 p.m.

Sweet Action Ice Cream

52 Broadway

Sweet Action Ice Cream partners with the colorful graphic tee company, Johnny Cupcakes for a National Ice-Cream Day after party. Guests will enjoy ice cream and shop cupcake-and-sprinkle-themed tees, socks, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, leggings, stickers, pins and more. The pop-culture-apparel brand will debut an exclusive new t-shirt design. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Sneaker Market

Metropolitan Sneaker Market

Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel

7007 South Clinton Street, Greenwood Village

The Metropolitan Sneaker Market, a sneaker-head's dream come true, is one of Colorado's biggest sneaker conventions. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy, sell or trade anything from sneakers to clothing to street-wear. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Outlets at Castle Rock

Rock the Runway Model Competition

Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outlets at Castle Rock

5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock

At Rock the Runway, up-and-coming models have the chance to steal the spotlight and earn a modeling contract, among other prizes. A panel of fashion experts will chose roughly twenty winners from the competition, which is open to all aspiring models, 5 to 23 years old. Winners will appear in future advertisements and fashion shows for Outlets at Castle Rock, Outlets at Silverthorne and Outlets at Loveland. Click here for more information.

Johnny Earle of Johnny Cupcakes. Photo courtesy of Johnny Cupcakes

Johnny Cupcakes Pop Up Shop and Block Party

Saturday, July 28, 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Steel + Lather Barber Co.

613 East 13th Avenue

Steel & Lather Barber teams up with apparel brand Johnny Cupcakes for a sweet pop-up block party in Capitol Hill. A fresh batch of desert-themed tees, socks, windbreakers, sweatpants, caps and more will be on hand. Click here for more information .

Do you have an event you want included in one of our lists? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.