The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in July

Independence Day isn't the only red-hot event this summer. Now that the fireworks have fizzled and the barbecues are ending, Denver's fashion scene is offering up endless chances to dress up and go shopping. From pop-up shops to trunk shows to casting calls and fashion classes, here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this July.
Friday Night Bazaar RiNo
Friday July, 6, 13, 20, 27, 5 to 10 p.m.
Booz Hall
2845 Walnut Street
Friday Night Bazaar is a weekly party and marketplace in River North showcasing more than twenty local creators, breweries, food trucks and musicians. Each week attendees can shop through local fashion designs and handmade accessories while enjoying the live music and food. Click here for more information.
Chan Luu Syle Wrap Bracelet Class
Balefire Goods
Friday, July 6, 4 to 6 p.m.
7417 Grandview Avenue, Olde Town Arvada
Balefire Goods, the artisan jewelry and craft gallery, hosts this class in which attendees can learn to make a classic beaded wrap bracelet.The cost is $35 and includes all the materials you need to make one bracelet. Space is limited, so click here for more information and to reserve your spot.
Mercer and Jayne Trunk Show
Saturday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 6 :30 p.m. and Sunday July 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
True in LoHi
2040 West 30th Avenue
Stop by True's Lower Highland boutique to shop this collection from Colorado-based jeweler, Mercer and Jayne. Owner of Kismet and True Boutique, Shana Colbin Dunn connects the community through wellness and fashion. Click here for more information.
Lawrence and Larimer Fashion Show
Friday July 13, 7:30 p.m.
The Galleria
1400 Curtis Street
The Denver-based custom clothier Lawrence and Larimer presents its fifth annual fashion show, celebrating culture and community through expressive fashion. This year's theme? "The Bodega." Lawrence and Larimer will kick off the free event with a Style Wars competition, where three of Denver’s most stylish fashionistas will compete to win a spot in next year's Lawrence and Larimer fashion show. Afterwards, the main event will focus on looks provided by the Levi's Cherry Creek store, as well as Lawrence and Larimer outfits. Click here for more information.
CoFi Genuine Leather Pop-Up Shop
Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m and Sunday, July 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
True in LoHi
2040 West 30th Avenue
Swing by the True boutique location in the Highlands to shop the Colorado-based leather accessory line, CoFi, and even meet the designer, Steffi McTigue, while browsing through her eye-catching work. CoFi specializes in accessories like boots and handbags made from metallic leather. Click here for more information.
Colorado Tattoo Convention Fashion-Show Casting Call
Wednesday, July 18 6 p.m.
Dorchester Social
1448 Market Street
This year's Colorado Tattoo Convention fashion show will take place Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30 at the National Western Complex. The event will include pieces from some of Denver's best designers. This is any up-and-coming model's chance to get cast in the show. Models are advised to wear black clothing, such as black tanks, tees, leggings, or jeans and have make-up ready, since organizers will be shooting a promotional video as well. Click here to sign up and for more information.
Johnny Cupcakes Pop-up Shop
Wednesday, July 18, 5 to 9 p.m.
Sweet Action Ice Cream
52 Broadway
Sweet Action Ice Cream partners with the colorful graphic tee company, Johnny Cupcakes for a National Ice-Cream Day after party. Guests will enjoy ice cream and shop cupcake-and-sprinkle-themed tees, socks, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, leggings, stickers, pins and more. The pop-culture-apparel brand will debut an exclusive new t-shirt design. Click here for more information.
Metropolitan Sneaker Market
Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sheraton Denver Tech Center Hotel
7007 South Clinton Street, Greenwood Village
The Metropolitan Sneaker Market, a sneaker-head's dream come true, is one of Colorado's biggest sneaker conventions. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy, sell or trade anything from sneakers to clothing to street-wear. Click here for more information.
Rock the Runway Model Competition
Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Outlets at Castle Rock
5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock
At Rock the Runway, up-and-coming models have the chance to steal the spotlight and earn a modeling contract, among other prizes. A panel of fashion experts will chose roughly twenty winners from the competition, which is open to all aspiring models, 5 to 23 years old. Winners will appear in future advertisements and fashion shows for Outlets at Castle Rock, Outlets at Silverthorne and Outlets at Loveland. Click here for more information.
Johnny Cupcakes Pop Up Shop and Block Party
Saturday, July 28, 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Steel + Lather Barber Co.
613 East 13th Avenue
Steel & Lather Barber teams up with apparel brand Johnny Cupcakes for a sweet pop-up block party in Capitol Hill. A fresh batch of desert-themed tees, socks, windbreakers, sweatpants, caps and more will be on hand. Click here for more information .
