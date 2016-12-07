Feel All the Feels at Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts, an Immersive Art Exhibit

On December 10 and 17, walk into another dimension via an immersive art exhibit that seduces the five senses. Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts is a collaborative effort from two of Denver's most unapologetic creators, Koko Bayer and Thomas Scharfenberg.

While the show boasts a ton of Scharfenberg's creations that incorporate modes all his own — like colorful objects dipped in foam and splashed with neon paint — it also boasts a room that, floor to ceiling, stimulates the senses, where Bayer's work is intertwined with that of Scharfenberg's. Their complex voices are balanced in one space.

As you enter the room, your guide says nothing as he hands you some Fruit Loops; his silence holds its own meaning. Light displaces your expectations as it cuts through statues of body parts like a blade. Scharfenberg layers mannequin legs on the ceiling, but instead of sinking you, the commodification of the human body feels uplifting.

Everything in the space resembles something very close to human, but none of it is.

Using metal, reclaimed objects, paint, wheat pastes, lights, smooth jazz, scents and cereal, Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts makes you feel all the feels; it is Meow Wolf-esque. You're in Bayer and Scharfenberg's world, and the jazz will be stuck in your head long after you walk out.

Experience the Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts immersive art show on December 10 and 17 at MegaFauna gallery, 3102 Blake Street, from 6 to 9 p.m., or view the work during the shop's regular hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

