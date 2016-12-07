menu

Feel All the Feels at Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts, an Immersive Art Exhibit

Artist Dario Robleto on Neuroaesthetics and the Soul of the Heartbeat


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Feel All the Feels at Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts, an Immersive Art Exhibit

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 5:53 a.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
A A

On December 10 and 17, walk into another dimension via an immersive art exhibit that seduces the five senses. Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts is a collaborative effort from two of Denver's most unapologetic creators, Koko Bayer and Thomas Scharfenberg.

While the show boasts a ton of Scharfenberg's creations that incorporate modes all his own — like colorful objects dipped in foam and splashed with neon paint — it also boasts a room that, floor to ceiling, stimulates the senses, where Bayer's work is intertwined with that of Scharfenberg's. Their complex voices are balanced in one space.

Related Stories

As you enter the room, your guide says nothing as he hands you some Fruit Loops; his silence holds its own meaning. Light displaces your expectations as it cuts through statues of body parts like a blade. Scharfenberg layers mannequin legs on the ceiling, but instead of sinking you, the commodification of the human body feels uplifting.

Everything in the space resembles something very close to human, but none of it is.

Using metal, reclaimed objects, paint, wheat pastes, lights, smooth jazz, scents and cereal, Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts makes you feel all the feels; it is Meow Wolf-esque. You're in Bayer and Scharfenberg's world, and the jazz will be stuck in your head long after you walk out.

Experience the Eyes, Hearts and Body Parts immersive art show on December 10 and 17 at MegaFauna gallery, 3102 Blake Street, from 6 to 9 p.m., or view the work during the shop's regular hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Bartlett is the Social Media Editor at Westword. She is a Denver native, writer, photographer, '90's kid, former Parisienne, scallywag and weed-snob. You can find her riding her bike in Highland, taking photos of the best local street-art.

Creep it real on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
MegaFauna
More Info
More Info

3102 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80205

720-982-8049

www.megafaunastore.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >