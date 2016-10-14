Fifteen Best Spooky Special Events in Denver in October

EXPAND Get dead at the eleventh annual Denver Zombie Crawl. Aaron Thackeray

Even if Denver's sunny-then-freezing weather can't decide if it's fall yet, we're ready for Halloween and Día de los Muertos (and, hey, Flossy McGrews is back, everyone!). Fortunately, October's calendar is full of special, spooky shindigs in the Mile High City. Here's our list of fifteen favorites — some for kids, some for adults, some for everyone — in chronological order. See the Westword calendar for even more haunted happenings this month, including more haunted houses, Halloween parties, themed concerts and dance nights, horror-movie screenings, costume contests and kid-friendly happenings.

Night of the Living Dead lives! Bug Theatre

Night of the Living Dead: Live!

Bug Theatre

Fridays and Saturdays through October 29

$14-$15

Now in its eighth year, the Bug Theatre and PaperCat Films' production of Night of the Living Dead: Live! has become a Halloween-season institution. This live-action version of George Romero's classic '60s zombie flick is equal parts blood and comedy, with an "urban legends" twist: The hook hand, bloody Mary and more terrifying fables make appearances in the storyline. A visit to the Bug — and the Día de los Muertos-decorated Pirate: Contemporary Art gallery across the street — is a must this time of year. For tickets and more information, visit the Bug's website.

Local art celebrating the season will be on display at CHAC through October. CHAC Facebook

El Dia de los Muertos: Celebration of Life! Opening Reception

CHAC Gallery

Friday, October 14, 6 p.m.

Free

Tonight the Chicano Arts & Humanities Council Gallery will host an opening reception for El Dia De Los Muertos: Celebration of Life! A procession led by traditional Aztec dancers will start the evening, followed by face painting and sugar-skull decorating for kids; there will also be traditional Mexican refreshments for all. And you'll have a chance to see the show, of course, which will remain open through the month. For more information on the opening reception and other related events , visit CHAC's Facebook event page.

EXPAND The life-sized "Baker" horse resides in Denver's oldest cemetery. Courtesy of Fairmount Cemetery

Moonlight History & Mystery Tours

Riverside Cemetery

Fridays and Saturdays in October

$20

Learn more about life in Denver through its famous dead on the Riverside Cemetery Moonlight History & Mystery Tour. Roam this functioning burial site with expert guides and learn about the turmoil and triumphs of early Queen City families like the Tabors, as well as such political powerhouses as former slave and Colorado pioneer Clara Brown. Wear warm clothes, but don’t dress in costume (so as not to disturb those visiting loved ones). Visit Fairmount Cemetery's website for more information, dates, times and tickets.

Edgar Allen Poe comes back from the dead to haunt the Molly Brown House Museum. Molly Brown House Museum

Victorian Horrors

Molly Brown House Museum

Friday and Saturday evenings throughout October

$16 to $19

Now two decades in, Victorian Horrors is a signature Halloween event that combines the best of Denver's haunted history with famous authors of the past. Wander the city's famous Capitol Hill mansion and meet with Edgar Allen Poe, Phantom of the Opera author Gaston Leroux and many more writers of the past as local actors present live vignettes of spooky tales. For times, tickets and more information, visit the Molly Brown House Museum's website.

Via drafthouse.com

Nightmare on Elm Street Marathon

Alamo Drafthouse

Saturday, October 15, starting at noon

$25 (18 and up only)

What's October without scary movies? Alamo Drafthouse is offering up a deal that Freddy fans are sure to enjoy: a seven-film marathon of the Nightmare on Elm Street series. While seven movies in a row might seem daunting, the Alamo has you covered: The theater is a full-service restaurant and bar, selling food and drinks that horror fans can enjoy from the comfort of plush seating. Get your scream on with Freddy by purchasing advance tickets (with the option to pick your seat!) via the Alamo's website.

Artist and Witch Collective member Katy Zimmerman will have work for sale at the WitchCraft Mercantile. Katy Zimmerman

WitchCraft Mercantile

Mercury Cafe

Sunday, October 16, 1-6 p.m.

Free

Attention, witches and wizards! The WitchCraft Mercantile is here to fulfill all of your Samhain and Full Moon in Taurus seasonal needs. Discover locally made art, jewelry, tinctures, herbal cures and spells at this pop-up market, which also features on-site manicures from Don't Be So Cuticle and tarot readings with resident Mercury Cafe witch Erica Adams. Stock up on holiday gifts or treat yourself and support a worthy cause: the WitchCraft Mercantile will donate 10 percent of the day's sales to the Victim Offender Reconciliation Program of Denver. For more information on this one-day bazaar and the artists and makers behind it, find the Witch Collective on Facebook.

Once Bitten at the Fbomb

Mercury Cafe

Tuesday, October 18, 7:30 p.m.

Free

Flash-fiction aficionado and Fbomb host David Atkinson has a thing for Once Bitten, an ’80s vehicle driven by Jim Carrey’s humor and a cast of vamps and vampires. But when Fbomb’s Halloween season came around last year — when the flick officially turned thirty — it had to share the glory with Back to the Future.

Fast-forwarding to 2016, Atkinson decided that a late tribute is better than no tribute at all, so the flash-fiction showcase’s October theme will be given over completely to the cult classic. He's invited Bizarro-fiction writers Danger Slater, Eirik Gumeny and Karl Fischer to join him for Once Bitten at the Fbomb, an evening of readings punched up by a “non-vampire” costume contest with prizes, including a framed Karen Kopins autograph (if you don’t know who Karen is, you don’t know this movie), a set of books by the featured readers, and — to die for — a $25 gift certificate to Voodoo Doughnut. Don’t forget to not dress up like a vampire if you’re hoping for a piece of the prizes. Visit the FBomb Facebook page for more information.

