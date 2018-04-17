Film on the Rocks Will Screen Black Panther, The Last Jedi and More

Red Rocks Amphitheatre will host the nineteenth edition of Film on the Rocks.

Each year Denver film lovers look forward to the annual Film on the Rocks screenings, when the Denver Film Society takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre to show cult classics, indie hits and blockbusters alike.

This year, the lineup includes recent mega-hits Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (which was directed by Denver's own Rian Johnson), as well as Heathers, The Big Lebowski, Goonies, Happy Gilmore and The Grand Budapest Hotel.