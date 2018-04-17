 


Red Rocks Amphitheatre will host the nineteenth edition of Film on the Rocks.EXPAND
Brandon Thrift

Film on the Rocks Will Screen Black Panther, The Last Jedi and More

Westword Staff | April 17, 2018 | 10:41am
AA

Each year Denver film lovers look forward to the annual Film on the Rocks screenings, when the Denver Film Society takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre to show cult classics, indie hits and blockbusters alike.

This year, the lineup includes recent mega-hits Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (which was directed by Denver's own Rian Johnson), as well as Heathers, The Big Lebowski, Goonies, Happy Gilmore and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

"Denver Film Society continues to celebrate not only the best of film, but also the fun of film with this year's Film On the Rocks series," said Denver Film Festival director Britta Erickson in a statement. "Kicking off with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, directed by Denver's home-grown talent in Rian Johnson, is the perfect way to take audiences on exciting adventures in the most scenic of places."

The full list of screenings and dates includes:

Star Wars: Tee Last Jedi
Tuesday, May 15

The Grand Budapest Hotel
Monday, June 11

Heathers
Monday, June 18

The Big Lebowski
Monday, July 9

Happy Gilmore
Monday, July 23

The Goonies
Tuesday, August 7

Black Panther
Monday, August 13

As part of these screenings, the Film Society gives up-and-coming local bands the chance to perform alongside the movies, offering smaller acts one of the few shots they have at playing Red Rocks before blowing up. Each event will also spotlight a comedian. The full list of those acts will be available when tickets go on sale.

All screenings start at 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $15 and will be available starting Friday, April 20, at the Denver Film Society website.

