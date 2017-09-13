FIT4MOM Brings Mama Power to Denver

Lisa Druxman knows what it means to be a “momboss." The founder of FIT4MOM, the country’s largest fitness program for mothers, has spent the last sixteen years creating successful prenatal and postnatal exercise programs, building a business with over 1,000 franchise locations, and finding time to pick her kids up from school every day. This weekend, Druxman will be heading to Denver for a weekend of FIT4MOM events, including an Empowered Mama workshop on Saturday, September 16, where she plans on helping women create healthy, happy lives for themselves as moms. Druxman says that nearly 70 percent of mothers are working, whether it’s a “side hustle or full time,” and while there are a lot of workshops out there for entrepreneurs, there’s nothing specifically for mothers.

“This workshop is not just your usual productivity hack, but more about how to really make it all work," Druxman explains, saying she gives tips about how she’s been a successful mother and entrepreneur, and hopes attendees will walk away with a definitive strategy for their own lives. “We realized that everything we share with our [FIT4MOM] franchisees can be a great value.”

EXPAND Founder of FIT4MOM, Lisa Druxman. Lisa Druxman