FIT4MOM Brings Mama Power to Denver

Lisa Druxman knows what it means to be a “momboss." The founder of FIT4MOM, the country’s largest fitness program for mothers, has spent the last sixteen years creating successful prenatal and postnatal exercise programs, building a business with over 1,000 franchise locations, and finding time to pick her kids up from school every day. This weekend, Druxman will be heading to Denver for a weekend of FIT4MOM events, including an Empowered Mama workshop on Saturday, September 16, where she plans on helping women create healthy, happy lives for themselves as moms. Druxman says that nearly 70 percent of mothers are working, whether it’s a “side hustle or full time,” and while there are a lot of workshops out there for entrepreneurs, there’s nothing specifically for mothers.
“This workshop is not just your usual productivity hack, but more about how to really make it all work," Druxman explains, saying she gives tips about how she’s been a successful mother and entrepreneur, and hopes attendees will walk away with a definitive strategy for their own lives. “We realized that everything we share with our [FIT4MOM] franchisees can be a great value.”
This workshop – and new business concept of sharing FIT4MOM’s intellectual property with mothers everywhere – goes hand in hand with the release of her upcoming book, The Empowered Mama, which is set to hit shelves Thanksgiving week. “The book itself is about helping mothers regain their time, their health and really, themselves,” Druxman says. “Using the same tools of the book, this day [Empowered Mama Workshop] is meant to build a playbook for mothers to get them into purpose, passion and health.”
The day will start with a breakfast sponsored by KIND, which will lead into different sessions, including vision planning and group exercises. “It’s very interactive, with a lot of writing and strategy,” Druxman explains. “We do an activity right at the beginning where we identify the three most important things in our lives, and then we build a strategic model around those things. So often our to-do list is never connected to what’s most important.”
Because the core of FIT4MOM is about fitness, Druxman will also be leading a master class on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. at City Park for one of her signature classes, Stroller Strides. Colorado is a hub for FIT4MOM franchises, with nineteen locations and more than 500 FIT4MOM members. More than 200 moms and babies are expected to attend Friday morning’s free workout with Druxman and Colorado’s top franchisees.
Stroller Strides is a stroller-based, full-body workout and will incorporate songs, rhymes and movement with the strollers. The first 200 registered will receive a goodie bag from Babyganics, and registration can be done online by clicking here. On-site check-in and registration will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning in the West Meadows near the intersection of Espalanade and City Park Drive.
Saturday’s Empowered Mama workshop will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Cherry Creek, 600 South Colorado Boulevard. The cost for the full day is $129 and includes the “Mom’s Night Out” from 7 to 10 p.m. at Venue 221. A ticket to just the evening event costs $29.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Druxman says the workshops will blend health, business and fitness, and put moms first.
She likens what moms will learn to the airplane “oxygen-mask” metaphor. “In our workshop, we teach them how to actually put the oxygen mask on. We are constantly seeking alignment from what we want from work and our lives, but a lot of it has to do with putting the oxygen mask on ourselves first and taking care of others. That’s what this workshop is about – how to do it.”
For more information about FIT4MOM or this weekend’s events, click here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!