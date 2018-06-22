Weekend Warriors: Moving and Grooving Into This Weekend's Workouts

There's plenty going on in Denver this weekend, from the Westword Music Showcase to the Denver Taco Festival. Before heading into a full day of shows (and Chihuahua races), line up some workouts to get relaxed and ready to party.



Mountain Bike Demo

Ruby Hill

Friday, June 22, 5 p.m.

Get outside and on a bike tonight with evo. The outdoor recreation store is showcasing bikes from its demo fleet for potential riders to try. Brands like Evil Bikes, Giant Bicycles and Santa Cruz Bicycles will be included. If you plan to get in the saddle, bring the following: your government-issued ID or driver’s license, a credit card, a bike helmet and appropriate shoes. Visit evo’s Facebook page for more information.



Daybreaker BLDR/Sunrise Beach Party

Boulder Reservoir

Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m.

Kick off the weekend with a reservoir dance party. Daybreaker, the community early-morning dance movement, is typically a one-hour yoga and fitness class followed by dancing with “reckless abandon” that all happens in a club-like environment before the workday. This weekend, though, Daybreaker is taking it to the Boulder Reservoir to channel some beach vibes. In addition to the normal yoga and dancing, stand-up paddleboard (SUP) yoga will be offered, as well. Even though the party will be outside (with scenic Boulder views), the live beats and dance party that have come to be expected of a Daybreaker event will still be in full effect. Tickets start at $25 for just the dance party, or pay $35 for the dancing and SUP yoga. Both ticket prices include coffee, breakfast treats and healthy juice options. Visit Daybreaker.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Spread good yoga vibes and jam. Rebel Bread Facebook page

Flow and Dough

Cheesman Park

Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m.

The blog BETTERISH is partnering with Rebel Bread to bring “Flow and Dough” to Cheesman Park. Yogis, you bring the water, yoga mats, and anything else you may need to get bendy, and Rebel Bread will provide plenty of fresh bread and jams to nosh on after your practice. The group will be meeting by the pavilion, and there's a suggested donation of $10 to $15. Visit the BETTERISH website for more information.

EXPAND Get ready to smile (and sweat) for the camera. Endorphin Facebook Page

Endorphin Warriors Class Photo Shoot

Endorphin Eastbridge Stapleton

Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m.

Warriors (and those looking to be #InstaFamous), come out to play! Endorphin, the Denver gym franchise whose variety of classes ranges from group training to barre, is offering a free Warriors Class this weekend. The catch: This workout will be photographed and filmed for marketing purposes. The class will combine high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and indoor cycling, and run between sixty to ninety minutes; instructors will lead attendees through the typical Warriors workout, but will pause throughout class for staged photos. Everyone will sign release waivers upon arriving to the class. Visit Endorphin’s website to sign up in advance.



Sip and Dance

Wild Women Wine

Sunday, June 24, 3 p.m.

Combine two summer favorites with this event: day drinking and dancing. Samba Colorado and Wild Women Wine will host a wine tasting and afternoon of dance classes this Sunday. For $10, learn salsa at 3 p.m. and samba at 4 p.m., all while enjoying happy-hour prices. A 10 percent discount will be given on Wild Women Wine’s bottles, as well, and no dance experience is necessary for either of these classes. Visit the Wild Women Wine Facebook page for more information.

Have an event you want included in this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.