Weekend Warriors: Five Chances to Sweat for a Cause (or a Cocktail)

Get sweating for a good cause (or a cocktail) this weekend. Here are five options to get you moving, fundraising or celebrating.
FIT36 Outdoor Workout
Hallack Park
Saturday, March 24, 12 p.m.
Start sweating for a cause on Saturday afternoon with FIT36. The small-group functional-fitness gym will be providing an outdoor workout at Hallack Park in support of No Kid Hungry. The gym is partnering with Cooking Matters Colorado and Little Machine Beer for a donation-based workout to help provide vulnerable children in the United States with nutritious meals. A Propel Water will be provided to all attendees, and after the workout, Little Machine Beer will take off 25 percent from everyone’s beer tabs. A minimum donation of $5 is suggested. Visit the FIT36 Facebook page for more information.
Free Teacher Training Graduation Celebration
The River Yoga
Saturday, March 24, noon
After 200 hours practicing different types of asana chanting, undergoing a teaching practicum and learning about the anatomy and philosophy of yoga, the River Yoga’s teacher-training students from the winter season are graduating. In celebration of their hard work and to help them ease into the art of teaching yoga, they'll be offering free classes Saturday afternoon. There are three opportunities to catch a free class, beginning at noon. Visit the River Yoga’s website to sign up.
Lodo’s Rooftop Yoga
Lodo’s Bar and Grill Highlands Ranch
Sunday, March 25, 10 a.m.
Spring has sprung, and it’s about time to roll out your mat on rooftop decks. Lodo’s Bar and Grill Highlands Ranch is beginning its spring yoga series this weekend — and cocktails are involved. The free yoga starts at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, and Ketel One cocktails will be served after class. Plan to bring your own yoga mat, and visit Lodo’s website for more information.
Outlaw Yoga
Rails End Beer Company
Sunday, March 25, 10:30 a.m.
Rails End Beer Company is gearing up for its monthly donation-based yoga class this weekend. Outlaw Yoga will be on site to collect donations in support of the Give Back Yoga Foundation, which supports and funds research-based, clinically tested yoga programs for marginalized populations. Visit the Rails End Beer Company Facebook page for more information.
Yoga & Wine to Benefit Friends of CAIC
Infinite Monkey Theorem
Sunday, March 25, 11 a.m.
Wrap up your weekend with yoga and wine this Sunday morning. Funds will be raised to help benefit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The $25 registration fee includes yoga taught by the Outdoor Adventure Quest, as well as free registration to the company's summer programming. Door prizes will be available from Adventure Medical Kits, Zeal Optics, Switchback Chics and more. Registration also includes one free tap wine from Infinite Monkey Theorem, or a mimosa. Visit the CAIC Facebook page for more information.
Do you have an event you'd like to be considered for this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
