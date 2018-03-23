Weekend Warriors: Five Chances to Sweat for a Cause (or a Cocktail)

Get sweating for a good cause (or a cocktail) this weekend. Here are five options to get you moving, fundraising or celebrating.

FIT36 Outdoor Workout

Hallack Park

Saturday, March 24, 12 p.m.

Start sweating for a cause on Saturday afternoon with FIT36. The small-group functional-fitness gym will be providing an outdoor workout at Hallack Park in support of No Kid Hungry. The gym is partnering with Cooking Matters Colorado and Little Machine Beer for a donation-based workout to help provide vulnerable children in the United States with nutritious meals. A Propel Water will be provided to all attendees, and after the workout, Little Machine Beer will take off 25 percent from everyone’s beer tabs. A minimum donation of $5 is suggested. Visit the FIT36 Facebook page for more information.