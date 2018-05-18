Weekend Warriors: Five Fitness Classes in Denver

It’s Colfax Marathon Weekend, which means more than 19,000 runners will already be taking to the streets for their weekend workout. For those looking for additional health and fitness opportunities — or for those who would truly prefer not to run in the first place — check out this weekend’s options.
Yoga in the Park Season Kickoff
City Park
Friday, May 18, 6 p.m.
Denver City Park’s donation-based yoga class has returned for another season. The season kickoff will feature a free, all-levels vinyasa flow class. The practice will be held near the Graham-Bible house, directly across from Syrup, at the intersection of York Street and 20th Avenue. Stick around after Savasana for a community picnic. Bring your own mat, and bring a snack to share. Visit the Yoga in the Park Facebook page for more information and upcoming weekly sessions.
Meal Prep Made Simple
Lululemon Highlands Square
Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m.
When the “Sunday scaries” hit, thinking about grocery shopping, menu planning and meal prepping can be more than a little overwhelming. Amy Marolf, one of Denver’s leading nutrition coaches, is teaming up with lululemon for a free workshop to show attendees that the process doesn’t have to be time-consuming at all. The one-hour workshop is designed for single households and families, and all are welcome to attend. Visit Amy Marolf’s website for more information, or visit her public Facebook page.
Broche Ballet Anniversary Party
Broche Ballet
Saturday, May 19, 5 p.m.
Time to pull out the old dancing shoes and head over to Broche Ballet’s anniversary party. The studio — which caters to adults of all abilities — has officially been in business for a full year, and it’s celebrating by opening its doors to the public for a party. All are welcome to the free celebration, and drinks and snacks will be available. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win private dance lessons with Broche Ballet’s instructors. Visit the Broche Ballet website for more information and to RSVP.
Donation-Based Cystic Fibrosis Classes
Pure Barre Stapleton
Sunday, May 20, 7:30 a.m.
In honor of May being National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month — and in recognition of one of the staff members living with the condition — Pure Barre Stapleton will be offering donation-based classes all day, Sunday, May 20. All classes will be free to register, and attendees are asked to bring a cash donation of any amount to be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Visit Pure Barre Stapleton’s website for a full list of class times and to register in advance.
Free HIIT and BREW Workout in the Park
César E. Chávez Park
Sunday, May 20, 11 a.m.
The FIT36 Highlands team is ready to get you outside and moving Sunday morning with a free high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout in César Chávez Park. Spend just 36 minutes getting your heart rate up with resistance training and cardio before winding down at Biju’s Little Curry Shop with a free beer. Happy-hour prices will be available for those participating in the event. Visit the Eventbrite website to reserve a spot in advance so that the FIT36 team knows how many to expect in class, and plan to bring a mat and water bottle to the outdoor workout.
