Weekend Warriors: Five Fitness Classes in Denver

It’s Colfax Marathon Weekend, which means more than 19,000 runners will already be taking to the streets for their weekend workout. For those looking for additional health and fitness opportunities — or for those who would truly prefer not to run in the first place — check out this weekend’s options.

EXPAND Roll out your mat in the grass. Creative Commons

Yoga in the Park Season Kickoff

City Park

Friday, May 18, 6 p.m.

Denver City Park’s donation-based yoga class has returned for another season. The season kickoff will feature a free, all-levels vinyasa flow class. The practice will be held near the Graham-Bible house, directly across from Syrup, at the intersection of York Street and 20th Avenue. Stick around after Savasana for a community picnic. Bring your own mat, and bring a snack to share. Visit the Yoga in the Park Facebook page for more information and upcoming weekly sessions.

Meal prep can be made easy. Amy Marolf Facebook Page

Meal Prep Made Simple

Lululemon Highlands Square

Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m.

When the “Sunday scaries” hit, thinking about grocery shopping, menu planning and meal prepping can be more than a little overwhelming. Amy Marolf, one of Denver’s leading nutrition coaches, is teaming up with lululemon for a free workshop to show attendees that the process doesn’t have to be time-consuming at all. The one-hour workshop is designed for single households and families, and all are welcome to attend. Visit Amy Marolf’s website for more information, or visit her public Facebook page.