Free For All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Though it seems like autumn has just begun, it's already the penultimate Monday in October. Locals looking for inexpensive ways to fill the swiftly passing days have a number of appealing options, with treats ahead for gorehounds, comedy nerds, aspiring podcasters and other patrons of the arts. Here are five of the best events this week, all free, in chronological order.

Now You Know: How to Adapt Your Story Into a Podcast

Monday, October 23, 5:30 p.m.

Denver Press Club

While podcasting has fewer entry barriers than nearly any other media platform, producing a good show requires much more than buying a couple of microphones and hitting "record." The best podcasts combine thorough research, sophisticated sound editing and charismatic hosts, but none of those elements matter without the true bread and butter of the still-fledgling medium: great stories. Benefit from the experience of two of the field's most accomplished locals at the Denver Press Club's "Now You Know: How to Adapt Your Story Into a Podcast," a discussion with 9 News's Kevin Vaughan and Changing Denver's Paul Karolyi. Vaughan is a veteran journalist who recently made a thrilling and heartbreaking foray into the medium with BLAME, an in-depth investigation into the death of Jill Wells, and Karolyi is a highly prolific showrunner who was recently awarded an Imagine 2020 grant. Mingle with a who's who — no, seriously, who? — gathering of local podcasters and media types at this networking and discussion event, free to Press Club members and non-members alike. Visit the Facebook events page to learn more.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: Finnish Celebration

Tuesday, October 24, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall, Boulder

The Faculty Tuesdays Presents concert series at the University of Colorado Boulder spotlights talented musicians in the CU Performing Arts orbit; the concerts are as grand as they are intimate. On nearly every Tuesday throughout the season, the supremely talented faculty at CU's music department, along with a number of distinguished guests, joins forces to bring world-class performances of history's greatest music to their students and the community. The recital on October 24 honors the centennial anniversary of Finland's independence by highlighting works from the country's canon of classical music, which goes well beyond Jean Sibelius (though the program wouldn't be complete without the composer's stirring "En Saga"). Featuring a world-premiere performance of Connor Abbot Brown's "Ladub hiihan laulajille" (translated as “I’ll Ski a Trail for Singers”), the show also includes Eijohuhani Rautavaara's "Sonata for Bassoon and Piano, Op. 26," Teppo Hauta-aho's "Duo - ASTA for Double Bass and Piano" and Kaija Saariaho's "Tocar," brought to gorgeous life by musicians Jennifer Bird, Paul Erhard, Hsing-ay Hsu, Yoshi Ishikawa, David Korevaar, Margaret McDonald, Harumi Rhodes, Daniel Silver and the Ajax Quartet. Want to see the show but can't make it to Grusin on Tuesday? Check out a live-stream of the full concert on the CU Presents events page, where you'll also find more information.

Dine-In Movie: Halloween

Wednesday, October 25, 9 p.m.

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

While plenty of other films can lay claim to pioneering the slasher-movie subgenre, John Carpenter's Halloween is the film that truly codified the tropes of late-’70s stab sagas while still delivering enough frights to slake movie-goers' enduring thirst for blood. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time — bone-chilling yet hummable — the legacy of Halloween is so indelible that its glory can't be diminished by the requisite onslaught of inferior sequels and remakes. Indeed, the franchise is every bit as deathless as Michael Meyers himself. Enjoy a free screening of the scare-season classic while munching on "gastro-brothel" fare at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox's Dine-In Movie, an ongoing series that pairs cuisine and cinema for a delicious and delightful evening. Visit the Facebook events page for more information.

Dinner With the Ego and I: Hakeem Furious

Thursday, October 26, 6 p.m.

PlatteForum

Hakeem Furious, local poet and co-director of Denver's award-winning Slam Nuba readings, has been the PlatteForum artist-in-residence since September 5. Furious has been hard at work during his residency, guiding ArtLab interns in poetry workshops, self-publishing a new collection of poems and planning an immersive art experience. On October 26, you can experience the grand conclusion of his tenure at the vital incubator for local creatives: Dinner With the Ego and I, a spoken-word performance inspired by his own search for identity in a world tainted by rampant consumerism, systemic racism and devastating inequality. Visit PlatteForum's events calendar for more details.

Cartoons & Comedy

Thursday, October 26, 10 p.m.

The Deer Pile

Cartoons & Comedy returns to the Deer Pile for a brain-meltingly fun Halloween Spooktacular with comics from near and far, including Katie Bowman, Brett Hiker and headliner Al Jackson. A monthly favorite, Cartoons & Comedy boasts all the laughs of a traditional standup showcase, plus a carefully edited selection of animated favorites punctuated by a Mystery Science Theater 3000-style gauntlet of riffs. Hosted and produced by Chris Baker, Cartoons & Comedy has previously included such surprise guests as Ron Funches, Eddie Pepitone, Hannibal Buress and Rory Scovel. And if all of that isn't enticement enough, the event will also have a buffet of sugary cereals available. Visit the event's Facebook page to learn more.