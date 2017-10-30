Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Devil's Night is upon us, soon to be followed by All Hallow's Eve. While the majority of locals got their holiday celebrating out of the way over the weekend, the stout of heart can't resist another opportunity to don their costumes for one more night of merry mischief before November begins. The fun doesn't end once Halloween is over, either; Denver's creative community has planned enough events to keep readers entertained until the weekend starts, with First Friday filling local galleries around town. Keep reading for the five best free activities in town this week, in chronological order.

Tim Burton Double Feature

Tuesday, October 31, 5 to 9:45 p.m.

The Studio Loft at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Easily the Halloween-iest director alive, Tim Burton has seen his films in heavy rotation throughout October. With his German Expressionist-inspired sets and costume design, fondness for Gothic tropes and foundational sympathy for the various monsters and misfits that populate his oeuvre, Burton's best films evoke the spirit of the holiday as few other movies have done since the heydays of Tod Browning and F.W. Murnau. Whether you're looking to get hyped up for another evening of Halloween hell-raising or simply want to see some good movies, don't miss the Burton double feature at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House's Studio Loft. With free screenings of BeetleJuice and Sleepy Hollow — that's right: two movies for the price of none — this is an ideal way for cinephiles and goth teens alike to ease into All Hallow's Eve. Visit the Eventbrite page to learn more and register for free.