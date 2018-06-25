Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Rejoice, frugal (or just broke) readers! This week has a wealth of free events open to the public that will address your most pressing needs: movies, music, food, dancing and drinks (Maslow obviously got it wrong). Here are our five favorite free happenings in Denver and Boulder at the end of June.

Back to the Future

Monday, June 25, 7:30 p.m.

Infinity Park, Glendale

Ease into the work week with the movie that launched a thousand red puffer vests and spawned a sequel that set up vastly optimistic expectations about the state of transportation in 2015. Yes, young Marty McFly is returning to the big screen at Glendale's rugby field turned movie theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., giving you plenty of time to settle in on a blanket and spread out your picnic — though if you don't want to tote food in, stadium vendors will be selling food and drinks as well. Visit Movies at Infinitypark online for the complete summer schedule; the season's remaining movies are so great you won't even care about the hoverboard thing.

EXPAND With B-cycle, there's no excuse to miss out on Bike to Work Day (and its associated deals). Courtesy Way to Go Facebook

Bike to Work Day

Wednesday, June 27

Various locations

Wednesday is Bike to Work Day in Colorado; now's your chance to drag your two-wheeler out of the garage, dust it off, grease a few gears and show up to work drenched in sweat. All over town, businesses are stepping up to make sure you don't go hungry or get dehydrated during your epic trek to the office. Visit Bike to Work Day online to map your route and find out which stations along the way will be offering riders free breakfast and coffee from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., water from 3:30 to 6 p.m., and freebies like beer, barbecue, pizza and ice cream during the day's bike parties. Our favorite deals? Bruz Beers will toast riders with a free beer, and Stapleton Breakfast Station is serving up burritos and beignets from Four Friends Kitchen.

Barbarella

Wednesday, June 27, 7:30 p.m.

Su Teatro Culture and Performing Arts Center

Hedonism and hair are the name of the game at the Art District on Santa Fe's screening of the wildly inane and visually striking Barbarella. The 1968 film stars an overcoiffed Jane Fonda (the higher the hair, the closer to God) getting it on with an assortment of mustachioed men while razor-fanged dolls, the excessive pleasure machine and an entire closet of breastplates play supporting roles. The setup in Su Teatro's parking lot includes live music, art, and food and drinks for purchase. The band starts at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk; bring your camp chair (preferably the one with the cup holders — you're going to need a drink, preferably three) to watch this unrelentingly campy cult classic. Find details on the Art District on Santa Fe website.

Soul School

Thursday, June 28, 6 p.m.

Discovery Park, Parker

Sometimes all you want at a concert are familiar, danceable songs — not the next new thing at the hippest venue with the most obscure drinks. Sometimes you just want room to get down to songs you already know all the words to. If that's your jam this week, head south as Parker Arts continues its summer concert series with a free show by longtime Denver band Soul School. The high-energy octet's set list is wide-ranging, covering artists ranging from the Jackson 5 to Con Funk Shun to Lady Gaga. It's educational and will have you shaking your moneymaker; visit Parker Arts for more info.

EXPAND YouTube

Winter Park Jazz Fest Pre-Party

Friday, June 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Live@Jack's

The 36th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival will head for the hills July 21-22, and not only do you have a chance to win free fest and lodging tickets for that bash at this no-cover, 21-plus party, but you can also hear some of the acts that will be playing there. Join hostess and emcee Becky Taylor for an evening that will include performances by Dotsero and Mary Louise Lee. Find out more here.

Know of a great event that deserves a spot on a future list? Email information to editorial@westword.com.