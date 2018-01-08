Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

January has the write stuff, with a calendar full of events focusing on everything from the historic to the poetic, from great genre work to the great American novel. Or you can just escape the house and play some games. Here are five ways to get lit this week.

Family Game Night

Barnes & Noble

Wednesday, January 10, 7 p.m.

960 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

Want to get out of the house for a bit, but still get the family together? Check out Family Game Night at the Barnes & Noble on South Colorado Boulevard on the 10th of each month, when you can roll some dice, go back two spaces, settle some Cataan, whatever you got. And while you’re there enjoying the evening, why not buy a book or two for everyone in the family to enjoy during gray January days?