Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This WeekEXPAND
Gunbarrel Pop-Up Comic Con

Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Teague Bohlen | November 27, 2017 | 6:38am
With Thanksgiving behind us, we're heading quickly into gift-giving season. Knock a few names off your shopping list while treating yourself to some thought-provoking talk — and beer! — at this week's best literary events.

New Social Publications

Phil Goodstein, The Story of Modern East Denver
7 p.m. Monday, November 27
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Phil Goodstein has been a fixture in the local history community for years, and his new book, Magnificent Mayfair, Beautiful Belleview, Hale, Hilltop, and Hospitals: The Story of Modern East Denver continues his in-depth look at this city's neighborhoods. Come for the history, stay for the alliteration.

Mindy McGinnis, This Darkness Mine
7 p.m. Friday, December 1
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
From Edgar Award-winning author Mindy McGinnis comes a new psychological thriller in the tradition of Gone Girl and Fight Club. Have some wine, listen to McGinnis read from This Darkness Mine, get a book (or two!) signed, and make an evening of it.

Books and beer with Marie and Jamie Fox at Gunbarrel.
Gunbarrel Brewing

Gunbarrel Pop-Up Comic Con
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 2
Gunbarrel Brewing Company
7088 Winchester Circle, Boulder
Wrap up your holiday shopping nerd-style at this free event featuring original comics, art, gifts and more. Another local comic-con is present enough, but this comes with craft beer and Farm & Smoke food-truck deliciousness for a four-color festival of fabulous.

Helen Thorpe, author of The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship and Hope in an American Classroom.
Marea Evans

Helen Thorpe, The Newcomers
7:30 p.m. December 2
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Helen Thorpe, author of Soldier Girls and Just Like Us, will be at BookBar to read from and sign her latest book, The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom, which follows 22 students, most of them refugees, through a year of English-language class at South High School. The students, the teacher and the book itself are all remarkable. Read a chapter of The Newcomers here.

Joe Biden, Promise Me, Dad
Saturday, December 2
Paramount Theatre
1621 Glenarm Street
Joe Biden, former veep and prince of memes, brings his plainspoken and scrappy style to the Mile High City for a stop on his American Promise tour, a series of conversations across the country focusing on our nation, its challenges, and the hope for its future. Not to mention his book, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, which is sure to contain precisely zero percent malarkey.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where he serves as fiction editor for Copper Nickel and faculty adviser for the student newspaper, The Sentry. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014.

