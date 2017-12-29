The Five Best Outdoor Skating Rinks in Metro Denver

After a long wait through unseasonably warm weather, Evergreen Lake finally opened for ice skating at 8 a.m. Friday, December 29, and confirmed that the Evergreen Lake Plunge, a New Year's Day tradition, will take place as planned on January 1. Sunset has rated this as one of the top ten ice-skating rinks in the country; it's certainly one of our top five outdoor rinks in the metro area. Here's that list:

Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park

16th and Arapahoe streets

Skating at this downtown Denver rink is always free. If you need to rent, it's $8 for adults, $6 for kids twelve and under (but they can get free skates on Sundays). The rink is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through January 7 and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve; from January 8 through February 14, the rink is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free learn-to-skate classes are offered at 9 a.m. Saturdays. Check Facebook for updates.

Evergreen Lake

29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen

At 8.5 acres, Evergreen Lake hosts the world's largest Zamboni-groomed outdoor ice rink (though the Zamboni hasn't been out yet, since the ice is just twelve inches thick — thick enough for humans — rather than the required sixteen inches for the heavy machine). The fee is $7 for adults, $6 for kids four to seventeen; $5 for seniors sixty-plus; rentals are $7. Through January 7, the rink is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on New Year's Eve, it's open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on January 1. Weather willing, the rink should remain open until March; operators advise that you call 720-880-1391 before heading out.