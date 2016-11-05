Five Fascinating Stories (and One Slideshow) About the Stanley Hotel
|
Anthony Camera
Though it's 106 years old, the Stanley Hotel continues to fascinate tourists (about 430,000 a year) and locals alike. As the inspiration for Stephen King's best-selling novel The Shining, it lives in pop-culture infamy. It's also supposedly haunted and has a controversial owner who, for better or for worse, capitalizes on its allure. Brush up on your history and learn more about the hotel's future in our recent coverage.
|
Anthony Camera
1. Haunted by Its Past, Will the Stanley Hotel Have a Happy Ending?
|
An architectural diagram of the proposed $24 million Stanley Film Center.
Stanley Film Center
2. Northern Colorado's Tourism Projects Still Waiting for Promised State Funding
|
Artist rendering of Colorado Springs's "City for Champions" development.
3. Hundreds of Millions Later, Regional Tourism Act Unlikely to Be Renewed
4. Stanley Hotel's Shining Ball Is Colorado's Most Elaborate Halloween Party
|
Boo!
Chris Walker
5. Glitz and Gore at This Year's Shining Ball at the Stanley Hotel
|
John Cullen, owner of the Stanley.
Anthony Camera
6. Pissing Llamas at Kristen Schaal's Wedding: Stanley Hotel Owner's Favorite Story
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
These Jokes Are for You (W/ Mike Hawkburns, Zach Reinert & More!)
TicketsTue., Nov. 8, 9:00pm
-
"The Tale of the Torso"
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!