Five Fascinating Stories (and One Slideshow) About the Stanley Hotel

Anthony Camera

Though it's 106 years old, the Stanley Hotel continues to fascinate tourists (about 430,000 a year) and locals alike. As the inspiration for Stephen King's best-selling novel The Shining, it lives in pop-culture infamy. It's also supposedly haunted and has a controversial owner who, for better or for worse, capitalizes on its allure. Brush up on your history and learn more about the hotel's future in our recent coverage.

Anthony Camera

1. Haunted by Its Past, Will the Stanley Hotel Have a Happy Ending?

An architectural diagram of the proposed $24 million Stanley Film Center. Stanley Film Center

2. Northern Colorado's Tourism Projects Still Waiting for Promised State Funding

Artist rendering of Colorado Springs's "City for Champions" development. City for Champions press kit

3. Hundreds of Millions Later, Regional Tourism Act Unlikely to Be Renewed

A group photo from this year's Shining Ball at the Stanley Hotel. Facebook / The Stanley Hotel

4. Stanley Hotel's Shining Ball Is Colorado's Most Elaborate Halloween Party

Boo! Chris Walker

5. Glitz and Gore at This Year's Shining Ball at the Stanley Hotel

John Cullen, owner of the Stanley. Anthony Camera

6. Pissing Llamas at Kristen Schaal's Wedding: Stanley Hotel Owner's Favorite Story