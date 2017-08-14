Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Though we're already halfway through August, it's still summertime...and nothing makes the living easier than a week full of great entertainment. Whether you'd like to picnic in the park during a blockbuster screening, enjoy laughs and quaffs at brewery-based comedy shows and Shakespeare parodies, or gather with a gaggle of bibliophiles, the days ahead hold plenty of delights for even the most penny-pinching locals. These five events are all completely free!

Read Out Loud

Tuesday, August 15, 7-9 p.m.

MCA Denver

Taking the good, old-fashioned read-along out of musty classrooms and into your adult life, MCA Denver's Read Out Loud series invites twenty participants to read aloud from a book of their choice. An open forum that functions like a microcosm of a healthy democracy, the event — originated by Caryn Keffer — welcomes everyone to read and listen in equal measure. The rotating roster of readers follows no particular order and there's no hierarchical structure in place, ensuring that each gathering is utterly unique. It's free to attend, but all readers must email admin@mcadenver.org to register. Visit MCA Denver's events page to learn more.

Civic Center Cinema

Wednesday, August 16, 6:30 p.m.

Civic Center Park

Local cinephiles have one more week of Civic Center Cinema to enjoy. A partnership of the Civic Center Conservancy, the Outdoor Cinema Network and Xfinity, the series includes weekly screenings of voter-selected movies. Civic Center Cinema concludes on Wednesday, August 16, with a showing of Jurassic World. A new entry in the series of films adapted from Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park novels, the 2015 film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and it helped introduce a whole new generation of dino-crazed fans to the franchise. The movie starts at dusk — roughly 8:30 p.m. — but we recommend arriving at 6:30 p.m. to enjoy an array of lawn games and food-truck cuisine as well as calling dibs on the perfect spot. Admission is free and picnics are welcome; visit the Civic Center Conservancy's events page to learn more.

Ian Douglas Terry on the Ratio stage. C/o Ratio Beerworks

Ratio Comedy: New Blood

Wednesday, August 16, 8 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks

For a fledgling comedian, the first handful of standup showcases represents a rare opportunity to break out of the open-mic crucible and see how jokes work with an average crowd. Luckily for Denver's standup scene, Ratio Comedy's New Blood is dedicated to providing just such an opportunity for this city to catch wide swaths of Denver's funniest upstarts. Co-hosted and produced by Andrew Bueno and Ian Douglas Terry, this week's New Blood showcase features up-and-coming local comics Michael Seyedian, Priscilla Spangler, Jeremy Pysher, Kacy Dahl, Anthony Siraguse and Andres Becerril. Visit the Facebook Events page to learn more.

Allison Rose

Sunnyside Brew Ha-Ha

Friday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Diebolt Brewing Company

While there's nothing inherently special about standup-comedy showcases at breweries (throw a rock in Denver and you'll hit one), the quantity of audience members and quality of the performers can vary wildly. For the majority of its comparatively short run, Sunnyside Brew Ha-Ha has stood above its numerous competitors by creating a space for the funniest people available to stretch their comedic wings. From the cream of the local crop to standup ambassadors from far and wide, Sunnyside Brew Ha-Ha has maintained its tradition of well-curated lineups even as new emcee Zeke Herrera steps into the role created by former local road dog Kira MagCalen. This show includes local jokesmiths Nolawee Mengist, Miriam Moreno and Nic Dean joining Hayden Kristal from Detroit and Chris Castles from Austin, al opening for Stephen Agyei, the maestro of the booty joke. Visit the Facebook events page to learn more.

Jacob D'Armand

Shakesbeer: A Midsummer Night's Dram

Sunday, August 20, 7:30 p.m.

Fiction Beer Company

Revel in mortal foolishness with the Wit's Shakesbeer, a beery company of players presenting original adaptations of William Shakespeare's classic plays. A Midsummer Night's Dram adapts one of the Bard's goofiest plays into a fleet and funny hour-long show. Furthermore, in grand Elizabethan fashion, the Shakesbeer players will be quaffing spirits alongside the groundlings in the audience throughout the performance. While "the course of true love may never run smooth," the same can't be said of Fiction Beer Company's tasty taps. If you can't make it to this show, Shakesbeer will be returning to Fiction on Sunday, August 27, then popping up at at X Bar on Tuesday, August 29. Visit the Wit Shakesbeer Facebook page to learn more.

