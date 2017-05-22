Five Things to Do for Free in Denver, May 22 Through May 28

Branch out with free entertainment, including the Blue Trees programming. Dave Brown Photography

Memorial Day is coming right up, and there's not a moment to waste. Get ready for the three-day weekend ahead by enjoying some of the great free entertainment offerings in Denver, starting with a yoga event that should put you in the right frame of mind for surviving the rest of the week. Namaste.

Civic Center Moves

Monday, May 22, 6 to 7 pm.

Civic Center MOVES

Civic Center Park

Get moving on Monday, May 22, when Civic Center MOVES partners with Remix, a group of young adults supporting the Colorado Symphony, for a special free event: all-levels yoga in the park, accompanied by music from members of the Colorado Symphony. Meet at the Greek Amphitheater in the park at 6 p.m. No experience necessary, but you should bring your own mat along with a signed waiver, which you can find on the Civic Center MOVES web page.

The Arthur Lee Land Trio gets the blues. The Blue Trees Facebook

Wednesday, May 24, 5 to 7 p.m.

Blues Music in the Galleria

Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Curtis streets

After being cancelled for bad weather last week, free blues music celebrating the Blue Trees project is back on Wednesday, May 24, with music from the Arthur Lee Land Trio. Meet at the entrance to the Galleria at 14th and Curtis streets to listen; cocktails will be available from the pop-up Glasstop Bar. Return on Friday at 6 p.m. for more music by Street Cyphers. Find out more on the Blue Trees Facebook page.

Chuck Klosterman comes to the Tattered Cover. http://chuckklostermanauthor.com/

Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m.

Chuck Klosterman

Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue

Chuck Klosterman, the New York Times best-selling author of nine books, comes to the Tattered Cover to present his latest work, Chuck Klosterman X: A Highly Specific, Definitely Incomplete History of the Early 21st Century. Admission is free; copies of the book will be available for $27. Find out more on the Tattered Cover site.

