Review: Three Installations at Home in Foothills Arts Center's Finding Home

At its fullest expression, installation art creates an immersive experience that not only alters a viewer’s perception of the space it occupies, but uses this altered perception to address larger issues. Three artists take three very different approaches to installation art in Finding Home, now on display at Foothills Art Center in Golden, but all address the theme of housing, a hot topic for many artists in Denver, who are losing both studios and spaces where they show their work to the development boom.

The exhibit was curated by Eriq Hochuli, exhibitions manager at Foothills, whose background is in art education. As a setup to the show, in the anteroom directly off the center’s entry lobby, Hochuli presents a series of wall graphics explicating the current housing shortage in the area. In one piece, a historical map depicting the redlining of minority neighborhoods in Denver, where people of color were prevented from getting mortgages, is paired with one showing the neighborhoods currently being gentrified; not surprisingly, they pretty much mirror one another. He has also included interactive elements. For one, viewers are asked to leave notes about their own experiences with the housing crisis, and for another, to insert pushpins into one of four spaces to help gauge the characteristics that people prefer in their own neighborhoods.

While Hochuli chose the show’s three artists — Ramón Bonilla, Lauri Lynnxe Murphy and Pam Fortner — he did not choose the works themselves, which were created specifically for Finding Home. He assigned each artist a separate room in the warren collectively known as Gallery East, then gave them complete freedom to realize their visions.