Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Seven Free)

Denver is positively bustling with activity all weekend long, which means that thrifty locals have plenty of opportunities to enjoy everything our city's arts scene has to offer without breaking the bank. From arty parties and democratic read-a-longs to film festivals and free concerts, the only way to go wrong this weekend is by staying cloistered away at home. Thrifty locals seeking entertainment can check out any of the following events without spending much more than ten American dollars.

Terror & Tranquility: Opening Reception

Thursday, July 20, 5 p.m.

Art Gym Denver

Free

Ever since opening its doors back in 2015, Art Gym Denver has been a vital incubator for local creatives. By providing a focused work space, Art Gym has nurtured the talents of artists like Max Maddox and Tony Roma, who've joined forces for a new exhibit called Terror & Tranquility. Though the juxtaposition of a collection of re-crafted objects and scattered artworks exploring the divisive topic of Islamic extremism and a meditative series of photographs of light's play across landscapes may seem dissonant at first, the artwork comes together in an odd kind of harmony. Check it out for yourself while mingling with the artists at Terror & Tranquility's opening reception, starting tonight at 5 p.m.

MCA Denver

Read Out Loud

Thursday, July 20, 5 p.m.

MCA Denver

Free

Taking the good old-fashioned read-a-longs out of musty classrooms and into your adult life, MCA Denver's Read Out Loud series invites twenty participants to read aloud from a book of their choice. An open forum that functions like a microcosm of a healthy democracy, the event — originated by Caryn Keffer — welcomes everyone to read and listen in equal measure. The rotating roster of readers follows no particular order, and there's no hierarchical structure in place, ensuring that each gathering is utterly unique. It's free to participate, but all readers must e-mail admin@mcadenver.org to register. If you can't make it to Read Out Loud tonight, there's another one happening on August 15. Visit MCA Denver's events page to learn more.

EFP

The Emerging Filmmakers Project

Thursday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Bug Theatre

$5

Since 2002, the Emerging Filmmakers Project has culled the city for the best independently produced movies. A third-Thursday tradition at the Bug Theatre, EFP welcomes audience members to commune with filmmakers as they screen a selection of short films followed by an amusingly frank discussion. With six films on the docket this month, including "Girl Meets Germs" and "3-Way Furry Love Suicide," July's EFP promises to be as wonderfully weird as ever. Join host and local filmmaker Patrick Sheridan, along with a gaggle of cinephiles and aspiring directors, for this crown jewel of Denver's DIY scene.

Geoff Tice

Nighttime Tonight

Thursday, July 20, 9 p.m.

The Deer Pile

Free

Brian Flynn, a local comedian and co-host of The Revisionists podcast, has continued quiet but steadfast work on Nighttime Tonight for months now, assembling a team of eager locals to write jokes and pitch segments for a new showcase modeled after late-night staples like Conan and The Daily Show, along with just a dash of Shandling-esque internecine struggle. Mostly, however, Nighttime Tonight is intended to be a place where members of the Denver comedy community can gather and indulge their creative whims. Flynn and company will be collecting donations for a different charitable organization each month. July's lineup includes surprise guests alongside local mirth merchants Miriam Moreno, Matt Cobos and Gabby Gutierrez-Reed opening for headliner Stephen Agyei.

Leslie Jorgensen & Kristina Davies

OTHERSIDE: Abstracting Urban and Natural Spaces

Friday, July 21, 6 p.m.

Globeville Riverfront Art Center

Free

Coloradans have a dichotomous mental image of their home state, picturing both the natural splendor of the Rocky Mountains and the construction-crane-littered skyline of its capital city. OTHERSIDE: Abstracting Natural and Urban Spaces explores these divergent Colorados in a new exhibition at Globeville's Riverfront Art Center. A collection of paintings from Leslie Jorgensen and Kristina Davies, OTHERSIDE brings these conflicting visions of the Centennial State into gorgeous harmony. Join the artists at a free opening reception tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

