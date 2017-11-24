Weekend Warriors: Five Weekend Workout Deals November 24-26

With the leftovers put away, it’s time to lace up the running shoes and think about weekend workouts. From pop-up barre classes to Small Business Saturday yoga events, fitness fanatics will have a variety of options to choose from in this week’s weekend roundup.

Zen Den

Athleta Park Meadows

Friday, November 24, Various times

For all you Black Friday shoppers hitting up the Park Meadows Mall, take a breather in the “Zen Den” at Athleta, presented by Five Well Being Studio & Spa. Complimentary refreshments and relaxation treatments will be available. Be sure to wear athletic wear — or plan on purchasing some yoga pants from Athleta — because Five Well Being will be providing a thirty-minute meditation and yoga flow at both 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to refresh you before you return to shopping. Visit Five Well Being online for more information.

Finishing strong for the beer. Strength Train 4 Life

Brewery Boot Camp

Various locations and times

Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26

Three words: Earn your beer. There are four opportunities to check off your weekend workout with Brewery Boot Camp, and a nice cold one will be waiting for you at the end every time. Lakewood residents can take it to the taproom floor with a full-body workout at 11 a.m. at Caution Brewing, located at 1057 South Wadsworth Boulevard, and if you’re aching for more kettlebell swings, stop by Brewability Lab in Denver at 1 p.m., located at 12455 East 39th Avenue. The fun starts all over again on Sunday, with an 11 a.m. workout at Broomfield’s Wonderland Brewing, 5450 West 120th Avenue, and an additional workout will take place at the same time at 38 State Brewing Company in Littleton, located at 8071 South Broadway. The workout will cost $10, and will lock in a discounted happy-hour price on beer at the bar when you’re done wiping your sweat off the mat. Visit Brewery Bootcamp online for more information.

Plank for charity. Ohana Yoga + Barre

Planksgiving Contest

Saturday, November 25, 11 a.m.

Ohana Yoga + Barre

Other than the obvious core-strengthening benefits, there’s no reason to hold a plank — unless of course you’re attending Ohana Yoga + Barre’s Planksgiving Contest. For every minute you can hold a plank, the studio will donate $1 to WATERisLIFE, a nonprofit organization whose mission is providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene programs around the world. Visit Ohana Yoga for more information.

EXPAND Join this community for Small Business Saturday. The River Power Vinyasa Facebook Page

#StretchSipShopSave

Saturday, November 25, 11 a.m.

The River Power Vinyasa

Center yourself on your mat before you dive into holiday shopping. Join the River Power Vinyasa for a Small Business Saturday event, where the studio is serving up deals, classes, and even mimosas and kombucha. The event launches at the studio at 11 a.m. and will wrap up at 2 p.m., once you’ve had a chance to browse local yoga apparel and class packages. Visit The River’s Facebook event page for more information.

EXPAND Sunday Funday with Pure Barre. Pure Barre Belmar

Pure Barre Pop-Up Class

Sunday, November 26, 9 a.m.

Velvet Wolf

Start your Sunday Funday in Aurora with a Pure Barre pop-up class at Velvet Wolf. The in-store class will be in support of nonprofit organization Brave Coalition, which seeks to identify and address individual and cultural biases. All attendees will receive 20 percent off their purchase at Velvet Wolf — and a mimosa — after the class, and they will be entered into two drawings for either a gym bag or a yoga mat from the store. Click here for tickets to the event.

