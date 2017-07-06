Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Five Free)

Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, July 9; celebrate with other fans at Stoney's Bar and Grill. HBO

The fireworks may be over, but Denver's creative community has plenty of delights in store for adventurous and thrifty locals that will light up their days and nights. Craft markets, literary bloodsport, cultural festivals and croquet represent just a few of the appealing entertainment options in store for the week ahead. Cash-strapped Coloradans needn't fret about money, either, as each of the events listed below can be enjoyed for $10 or under.

Power Move

Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Image Brew

$5 donation

Shows at Image Brew studios — among the city's most unconventional comedy venues — thrive because of a collaborative spirit of goodwill. That tradition, first started by Denver expat Mara Wiles's Funnyside Sessions showcase, continues at Power Move. Co-created by local mirth merchants Nathan Lund and Aaron Urist, Power Move is a monthly showcase that combines standup with sketch comedy and puts the "fun" in fundraiser. Each month, Lund and Urist solicit a suggested $5 donation to benefit a different worthy cause. All proceeds from July's show will be donated to the Harm Reduction Action Center. Philanthropists and comedy nerds alike have plenty to celebrate with July's lineup, which includes recent Detroit transplant Mike Stanley, Atlanta's Olivia Cathcart, locals Katie Bowman and James Draper, and the return of prodigal Denverites Chris Charpentier and Troy Walker. Visit Image Brew's Facebook page to learn more.

Write Club

Write Club Denver: It Begins

Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

$10 donation

Though writers typically seem like a harmlessly bookish bunch, a fierce sense of competition lurks beneath our tweedy and bespectacled facades. Write Club Denver, a self-described "literary thunderdome," puts that subtext into the spotlight with a series of head-to-head competitive readings from Denver-based authors, comedians and creatives. Inspired by the recent patriotic holiday, each round hinges upon an evocative theme that serves as a prompt for each writer. The dais includes Andrew Curtis Forlines and Colin McCarthy in "Freedom vs. Tyranny," Kat Atwell and Sean Michael Cummings in "Stars vs. Stripes" and Ron Doyle and Laura Condi in "Sparkle vs. Fade." Proceeds from each $10 suggested donation will benefit a yet-to-be-determined charity. Visit Write Club Denver's Facebook page to learn more.

Pussy Bros.

Pussy Bros.

Friday, July 7, 7 p.m.

El Charrito

Free

Pussy Bros. is a Denver-based standup supergroup comprising Christie Buchele, Janae Burris and Rachel Weeks, who've united to forge their own path through a historically male-dominated industry. Among the funniest comics in town, the Bros. have toured the country together, co-headlined a comedy festival and produce a pair of monthly standup showcases. One of the earliest successes at El Charrito's Comedy RoomRoom, the First Friday Pussy Bros. show remains a highlight of the five-star dive bar's increasingly busy entertainment calendar. The group's July lineup is packed with out-of-towner comics like Oliva Cathcart (Atlanta), Nicole Conlan (New York City) and Judge Drizz (Los Angeles), along with Lila Bear (a recent transplant from Memphis) and the triumphant return of Brad Galli and headliner David Rodriguez. Admission is free. Visit the Pussy Bros. Facebook page to learn more.

Geoff Tice

Guest List Comedy Album Recording

Friday, July 7, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Bakery Arts Warehouse

$10

Last July, local comedian Ben Bryant took a big gamble on a new venture, a monthly standup and sketch-comedy showcase called Guest List at the Bakery Arts Warehouse, a DIY-friendly venue that had never hosted comedy before. Investing large sums of time and money (scarce resources for comedians) into renting the space, curating the lineups and attracting a crowd, Bryant weathered the dizzying highs and dispiriting lows of producing a comedy show, persisting until he reached the milestone of a one-year anniversary. To celebrate, he's inviting forty different local comics (including Westword contributor Byron Graham) to perform streamlined three-minute sets and compiling the results into an album. Essentially a mixtape of some of Denver's best comedians circa 2017, the recording is divided into two different shows, with one beginning at 8 p.m. and another at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 7. Visit Guest List's Facebook event page to learn more, and follow the Eventbrite link to buy tickets, which cost $10.

