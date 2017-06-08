Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 (Four Free)

Adopt a horse this Saturday at the Dumb Friends League's Fifth Annual Open House at Harmony Equine Center. Denver Dumb Friends League

While living in Denver gets more expensive by the month, our fair city's creative community has your entertainment needs covered. While there's always plenty of marquee talent circulating through local venues, many budget-conscious Denverites balk at some of the steeper ticket prices. Fortunately for those destitute readers, we've scoured town for ten great events anyone can attend for less than ten American dollars, including four events that are entirely free. Anyone with an open mind and a crisp Hamilton will find plenty to do around town this weekend, from burlesque wiggles to drunken giggles.

Rebel Girl Productions

Cruel Summer

Thursday, June 8, 8:30 p.m.

Rackhouse Pub

$5

Back in February, two burlesque dancers joined forces to put on a show to raise money for a City, O' City employee who had fallen ill and didn’t have health insurance. The event was a triumph. Five months later, the same dancers have formed Rebel Girl Productions, a burlesque company that will hold its first show, Cruel Summer, at Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake Street, on Thursday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m. The for-profit production will showcase a motley crew of dancers from across the state who are “sure to make you sweat,” according to organizers. Better yet, tickets are just $5. For more information, visit Cruel Summer's Facebook events page.

John B. Lane

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band's Fiftieth Anniversary Celebration

Friday, June 9, 8 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

$10

Beatles maniacs unite! It's been fifty years since the four Liverpool lads gathered to record their eighth studio album, signaling a bold new direction for the band. An instant classic upon release, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band has only grown in esteem during the intervening years, to the point where it's widely considered the best rock album ever recorded. Celebrate the Mile High way with local staple the Mercury Cafe as it invites Beatles experts Mr. Peters and Mr. Lane for a poppy production full of rare studio outtakes, behind-the-scenes stories and plenty of psychedelic videos. Tickets, $10, are available at the door. Visit mercurycafe.com to learn more.

Toho Studios

Friday Night Weird: Lady Snowblood

Friday, June 9, 8:45 p.m.

Boedecker Theater

$6-$11

Known among cinephiles as a key inspiration for Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, Toshiya Fujita's 1973 cult classic Lady Snowblood is an ideal case study for Friday Night Weird's Art of the Steal series. Focusing on five films from a wide array of genres, eras and countries that inspired Tarantino's oeuvre, the series continues on Friday, June 9 with this bloody revenge saga from Japan's legendary Toho studios. Telling the story of Yuki, a young orphan seeking vengeance upon the criminals who killed her family, Lady Snowblood achieved high style on an exceedingly low budget. The movie's elliptical editing and thrilling choreography still inspire filmmakers to this day. Admission costs $6-$11 via tickets.thedairy.org.

Dumb Friends League

Fifth Annual Harmony Equine Center Open House

Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.

Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center

Free

Get ready to horse around this weekend at the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center Open House. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, guests are welcome to tour the Harmony facilities with a knowledgeable guide, watch obstacle course training demonstrations and learn the basics of horse ownership. In addition to sampling vittles from on-site food trucks, guests can also participate in a chili cook-off and shop for all their horse-related needs at specialized vendors. Anyone interested in adopting their own noble steed can also meet their new four-legged friends in the Adoption Barn area. Admission is free, visit ddfl.org to learn more.

Indivisible Denver

Resist Forward Summit

Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m.

Shorter Community AME Church

$5

Issues are bubbling up in the new political climate of 2017 faster than we can beat them down. So how do people get together and deal with the barrage of questions about social justice and move forward in unity? Finding common ground is the purpose of the Resist Forward Summit, a daylong collaboration of Indivisible Denver, Dr. Timothy Tyler of Shorter AME Community Church and more than 25 progressive groups in the city. The day includes keynote speakers like immigrant/activist Jeanette Vizguerra, round-table discussions, and tools and training tips for nonviolent activism, along with some rousing entertainment by the Shorter choir. Get together and talk it through from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Shorter AME, 3100 Richard Allen Court. Organizers will request a minimum donation of $5 at the door, and lunch will be provided. Space is limited, and an advance RSVP is required. For details, visit the Facebook events page.

