Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Five Free)

As the workweek winds to a close, many Denverites find themselves eager for entertainment yet short on funds. Fret not: Westword has assembled an inventory of delightful events that won't break the bank. From history lessons to free concerts and LGBTQ-friendly theater, the city abounds with ways to occupy your time. Better yet, each of the ten events listed below costs less than $10 to attend. Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver and the surrounding area this weekend.
High & Dry: Stories From Prohibition-Era Colorado
Thursday, July 19, 6 to 8 p.m.
Renegade Brewing Company
$8
Though Colorado gets plenty of nationwide press for our federal-law-flouting cannabis tolerance, the centennial state used to be populated by the sort of Bible-thumping busybodies who'd enact prohibition a full four years ahead of the rest of the country. A misguided legislative effort that made unlikely bedfellows of the Ku Klux Klan and booze baron profiteers, Colorado's prohibition era is a thankful relic of the past. Modern day drinkers can enjoy stories from the folly of yesteryear at High & Dry, a lighthearted reappraisal of turn-of-the-century liquor policies as related by History Colorado's beer historian Sam Bock while quaffing a mug of of 1916 Lager, based on a pre-prohibition local beer recipe. Visit Renegade Brewing Company's Eventbrite page to buy tickets, $8, and learn more.
Frances Cone and Wildermiss
Thursday, July 19, 6 to 10 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion
Free
Denver's summer music calendar is packed with shows readers can enjoy without a cover, and some of the season's finest freebies can be found at Levitt Pavilion's summer concert series. The tradition of excellence continues tonight with a double bill including Frances Cone and Wildermiss. Brooklyn-based but Southern-raised, Frances Cone reveals indie pop's hidden soulfulness, while local favorites Wildermiss do Colorado proud. Admission is free; $30 VIP tickets are also available via Levitt Pavilion's Eventbrite page.
B-Side Fridays: XRaye, the Masterminds, Molina Speaks and Ill Se7en
Friday, July 20, 5 to 10 p.m.
MCA Denver
$5
Denver's thriving concert calendar continues at B-Side Music Fridays, an ongoing presentation of up-and-coming local musicians that takes full advantage of its setting on the rooftop of the Denver Museum of Contemporary Art —which offers one of the area's finest views of the cityscape. This week's lineup includes hip-hop iconoclasts XRaye and the Masterminds: Molina Speaks and Ill Se7en (both recent Westword masterminds), in an evening of beats and brews that's sure to leave toes tapping and heads nodding. Plus, the first hundred attendees above 21 years old will receive a free draught courtesy of Ratio Beerworks. Get ready for rooftop extravagance; visit MCA Denver's Facebook events page to learn more.
Grind Control! Men's Roller Derby Drag Show
Friday, July 20, 6 to 9 p.m.
Tracks
$8 to $10
Trading heels for wheels, the Men's Roller Derby Drag Show is a testament to serving and swerving at one of Denver's most enduring gay bars. Raise funds for the Men's Roller Derby's trip to the national playoffs in Boston with a lighthearted competition packed with rink-side thrills. Guests also have the opportunity to take a few laps around the rink themselves once the show ends – at no additional charge. Admission costs $8 via Denver Roller Derby's box-office page and $10 at the door. Visit Tracks Denver's Facebook events page for more details.
Mean Gays: a Mean Girls Parody
Friday July 20, 8 p.m.
Avenue Theater
$10
Fill your burn book with fun at The Denver ELEMENT's presentation of Mean Gays, an LGBTQ-friendly reinterpretation of the cult classic teen comedy. There's nothing more fetch than an even sassier update of Tina Fey's Broadway and blockbuster hit, and attendees can rest assured that their cover charges go toward the benefit of local theatre. Can't make Friday's show? Fret not. The Avenue Theater is hosting repeat performances on Saturday, July 21, Monday, July 23, Thursday July 26, Friday, July 27 and before closing on Saturday, July 28. Admission costs $10 via the Avenue Theater's Brown Paper Tickets page.
Lavender Festival
Saturday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
$5 to $7
Immerse yourself in lovely sights, sounds and smells at Chatfield Farms' Lavender Festival, a blossoming showcase of over one thousand lavender plants accompanied by beverages, live music and crop-inspired arts. Shop for lavender-infused health and beauty products while sipping lavender beer and grooving out to performances from Follow the Fox, the Lonesome Days and That Damn Sasquatch. Admission is free for children under the age of 13, and $5 to $7 for everyone else via the Denver Botanic Gardens' box-office page.
Westminster Latino Festival
Saturday, July 21, noon to 8 p.m.
Westminster Station
Free
Ride low and fly high at the Westminster Latino Festival, a day long celebration of various ways Colorado's South and Central American immigrants have enriched the culture of the entire state. Congregating at the commuter-friendly base of Westminster's Light Rail Station, the festival regales guests with delectable food truck cuisine, low rider demonstrations, lucha libre thrills and utterly danceable music all day long. Admission is free; visit the Westminster Latino Festival's home page for more information.
Faces of Eve: Ron Hicks Pop-up Solo Exhibition
Saturday, July 21, 7 to 10 p.m.
B-Spot Gallery
Free
A timeless story splashed across canvas, Ron Hicks' Faces of Eve exhibition explores how Biblical archetypes inform the modern day female experience. Inspired by ancient banishment mythologies, Hicks finds poignant parallels between the story of Adam and Eve and the modern day experiences of refugees and other women fighting for a definitive role in their own narratives. The pop-up exhibition is on view for one night only, so be sure not to miss this uniquely thought-provoking installation. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required on B-Spot Gallery's Eventbrite page.
Skis, Suds and Soul Summer Party
Sunday, July 22, 3 to 7 p.m.
Meier Ski Factory
Free
Get your groove on while supporting a worthy cause – and possibly shopping for some new slope-shredding gear – at Meier Ski Factory's Skis, Suds and Soul Summer Party. A benefit for Denver-based nonprofit, Wish of a Lifetime, all proceeds from the ski-centric soirée go directly toward Lifetime’s ongoing campaign to mitigate senior isolation. Enjoy a lively performance from guitarist D.J. Williams and his band Shots Fired while noshing on nibbles from Fiesta Fusion and Pappa Beau’s food trucks and quaffing Milagro tequila or Tivoli beer and wine. Visit Wish of a Lifetime's events page for more details.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Sin Sundays
Sunday, July 22, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Church
Free
Shuffle off the Sunday doldrums with gothic glee at the Church Nightclub's Sin Sundays, one of Denver's longest-running dance parties for the pierced and mascaraed masses. Wallow in the sounds of old-school goth, industrial and dark alternative music in one of the state's most evocative venues at a Sabbath soirée for the gloomy and glamorous. Admission is free for guests above 21 years of age. Visit the Church Nightclub's Facebook events page to learn more.
Do you have an event you want Westword to consider for our lists? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!