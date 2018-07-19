Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Five Free)

As the workweek winds to a close, many Denverites find themselves eager for entertainment yet short on funds. Fret not: Westword has assembled an inventory of delightful events that won't break the bank. From history lessons to free concerts and LGBTQ-friendly theater, the city abounds with ways to occupy your time. Better yet, each of the ten events listed below costs less than $10 to attend. Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver and the surrounding area this weekend.

Renegade Brewing Company?

High & Dry: Stories From Prohibition-Era Colorado

Thursday, July 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

Renegade Brewing Company

$8

Though Colorado gets plenty of nationwide press for our federal-law-flouting cannabis tolerance, the centennial state used to be populated by the sort of Bible-thumping busybodies who'd enact prohibition a full four years ahead of the rest of the country. A misguided legislative effort that made unlikely bedfellows of the Ku Klux Klan and booze baron profiteers, Colorado's prohibition era is a thankful relic of the past. Modern day drinkers can enjoy stories from the folly of yesteryear at High & Dry, a lighthearted reappraisal of turn-of-the-century liquor policies as related by History Colorado's beer historian Sam Bock while quaffing a mug of of 1916 Lager, based on a pre-prohibition local beer recipe. Visit Renegade Brewing Company's Eventbrite page to buy tickets, $8, and learn more.

Wildermiss

Frances Cone and Wildermiss

Thursday, July 19, 6 to 10 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

Free

Denver's summer music calendar is packed with shows readers can enjoy without a cover, and some of the season's finest freebies can be found at Levitt Pavilion's summer concert series. The tradition of excellence continues tonight with a double bill including Frances Cone and Wildermiss. Brooklyn-based but Southern-raised, Frances Cone reveals indie pop's hidden soulfulness, while local favorites Wildermiss do Colorado proud. Admission is free; $30 VIP tickets are also available via Levitt Pavilion's Eventbrite page.