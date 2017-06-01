Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 (Seven for Free!)

EXPAND Congregate with corgis on Saturday's Corgis Take Over Denver event at Lowry's Great Lawn Park. Paws All in the City

Denver's creative community has everything you need – from high culture to dick jokes – to stave off boredom and despair as you welcome the sun-dappled days of June. With street fairs, elegant concerts, medieval festivals and a full-on corgi takeover, the only way to lose this weekend is by staying home. Best of all, locals can attend all of the following ten events, listed below in chronological order, for less than ten American dollars – and seven of them are free. If you've saved up and can pony up an additional $3 to $8, we've included one bonus event just for you.

Lamont Symphony Orchestra

DU Lamont Symphony & Choirs: Die erste Walpurgisnacht

Thursday, June 1, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts

$5

While it's a real mouthful for non-German speakers, "Die erste Walpurgisnacht" is an enduring classic of the Romantic canon, both in its poetic and musical incarnations. Inspired by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's poem of the same name, Felix Mendelssohn adapted the tale of Druidic rituals and struggle against the encroaching dogma of Christianity, setting Goethe's stirring words to grand, sweeping music. It's a fittingly epic composition to mark the conclusion of the DU Lamont Symphony Orchestra's 2017 season, but Lamont is also treating classical-music aficionados to performances of Béla Bartók's "Concerto for Orchestra" before the chorale joins in for "Die erste Walpurgisnacht." Admission is free, but registration is required, and reserved seating is $5. Visit newmantix.com/lamont to learn more and get your tickets.

Colorado Medieval Festival

Colorado Medieval Festival

June 2-4, hours vary

The Savage Woods

$8

For a jaunt through creative anachronism that’s less about commerce and more about character, the Colorado Medieval Festival might be just the ticket. This three-day blast from the past, which opens Friday, June 2, in Loveland, will bring together wandering faeries and sword players in chain mail, huge men hurling stones, hammers for prizes, an open Battle of the Bards contest, artisan vendors, and hearty food and drink, for an experience that feels more like a family picnic than a tourist trap. The fest runs from 3 to 8 p.m. June 2, with an evening of live music by Wendy Woo, the Stubby Shillelaghs, and Shawn Wright and the Tribe; it continues from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 3-4 at the Savage Woods, 1750 Savage Road in Loveland. For more information and to purchase tickets, which are $8 (children five and under get in free; parking is $5 per car), visit coloradocastle.com.

March for Truth

March for Truth Denver

Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m.

Commons Park

Free

In these increasingly absurd times, amassing in the streets to make our voices heard often feels like the only sensible response. While a certain degree of protest fatigue might be understandable after four months of marching nearly every weekend, the electorate must ensure that it's not ignored by its elected representatives. All across the country on Saturday, June 3, people will gather at the March for Truth to support the investigation into the president's alleged misconduct. The people want to hold Trump accountable by compelling Congress to insist that he release his tax returns, stop meddling with the investigation into a possible Russian election hack, and disavow his numerous conflicts of interest. And while it seems exceedingly unlikely that our leaders will rise to the occasion, at least they'll know we're pissed. Support the March for Truth by joining the peaceful protest at Commons Park or by donating to this GoFundMe campaign.

Denver Art Museum

Free First Saturday at Denver Art Museum

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Denver Art Museum

Free

For artsy Denverites in the know, the arrival of a new month also means another Free First Saturday at the Denver Art Museum (100 West 14th Avenue Parkway). Admission to all of the museum's non-ticketed exhibitions is free and open to the public; visitors can enjoy exciting new exhibits nearly every month, as well as the institution's world-class permanent collection, which features everything from pre-Columbian artifacts to paintings by Claude Monet and Winslow Homer. Even the museum itself is a work of art: Just walking through the Gio Ponti or Daniel Libeskind-designed buildings is worth braving the crowds. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; visit denverartmuseum.org to learn more.

Read on for more free and cheap things to do in Denver this weekend.