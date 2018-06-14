Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Four Free)

As another balmy weekend approaches, Denverites find themselves particularly spoiled for choice in the days ahead: Pride Weekend, Father's Day and Denver Comic Con festivities, along with a plethora of lower-profile entertainments that could be friendlier on the pocketbook. From concerts and comedy shows to film screenings and gallery openings, the Mile High City is positively bustling with activity all weekend long. Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver this weekend.

Lux and Luca Jewelry

Local Artisan Pop-Up

Thursday, June 14, 4 to 7 p.m.

Moxy Denver Cherry Creek

Free

Enjoy some brews with your buys during happy hour tonight at Moxy Denver Cherry Creek's Local Artisan Pop-Up. A temporary marketplace selling finely made wares from local makers, the pop up has a fine array of necklaces, bracelets and more from Lux and Luca Jewelry, toothsome treats from Victoria’s Chocolates and eye-catching creations from Flux Studio & Gallery. Admission is free, visit Moxy Denver Cherry Creek's events calendar to learn more.

Katherine Arden

Katherine Arden Reading and Book Signing

Thursday, June 14, 7 to 9 p.m.

BookBar

Free

A creator of rich fantasies inspired by the folklore of their Russian settings, the novels of Katherine Arden's still-unfolding Winternight Trilogy are snowbound yarns of adventure and intrigue. Driven by Adren's plucky protagonist Vasilisa, The Girl in the Tower (the recently released sequel to Arden's bestselling The Bear and the Nightingale) follows up with a brisk page-turner filled with courtly cross-dressing and demon-aided heroics. In addition to reading a selection from her new book (soon to be followed by the trilogy-capping The Winter of the Witch), she will answer questions from her feverish fans. Visit BookBar's events calendar for more information.