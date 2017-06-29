Ten Things to do in Denver for $10 and Under (Six Free)

Shea Couleé

As July approaches, Denver's creative community has everything you need to end June with a bang and kick off a new month in high style. Thrifty locals can catch one of the country's top drag queens, gain free admission to two different art museums, laugh at comics dressed like Batman characters and watch a classic film under the stars, all for ten dollars and under (though some caveats apply). Better yet, six of these are free and open to the public. So venture out, sweaty Denverites. All you need is a crisp Hamilton and an open mind to see all the best Colorado has to offer.

Shea Couleé

Flyp'd: Featuring Shea Couleè

Thursday, June 29, 9 p.m.

Tracks

$5-$10

A memorable contender from the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race (where she finished in third place), Shea Couleè is the guest of honor at Tracks Flyp’d Hip-Hop Main Room Takeover this month. Legendary on the Chicago drag scene before television introduced her to an international audience, Couleè won over fans with her elaborately outlandish make-up, fashion ensembles and rhyming catchphrases like "I didn't come to play. I came to slay." She'll be joining DJs Blaque Gurl and Sonder to preside over Denver's longest-running 18 and up dance party, looking glamorous and generally slaying as promised. With drink deals and two different dance floors to choose from, we can think of no finer way to start your weekend than dancing the night away at Flyp'd. Pre-sale tickets, $5-$10, are available via Tracks' events page.

John Charbonneau is one of 260 juried artists included in the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. "Selfie" by John Charbonneau

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

June 30-July 3

Cherry Creek North

Free

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival returns to its namesake tony borough all weekend long, starting with an exclusive preview event on Friday, June 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. before beginning in earnest at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 1 and wrapping up Monday, July 3, at 6 p.m. Spotlighting 260 different jury-approved artists from all over the world, the festival is a perfect opportunity for art lovers to add to their collections or merely gawk at the staggering array of jewelry, ceramics, paintings, photographs and sculptures on display. Aside from the gauntlet of art work, attendees of this free event can also enjoy live music on the main stage along with pop-up performances and the Janus Henderson Investor's Art Experience. Gather with artists, spectators and other fun-loving locals in Cherry Creek North, specifically between 1st and 3rd avenues and Clayton and Steele streets. Visit cherrycreekartsfestival.org to learn more.

Sexpot Comedy

Sexpot Comedy Presents The Nerd Roast of Batman

Friday, June 30, 7 p.m.

El Charrito

Free

The month is nearly over, which means it's time for the Nerd Roast to rise again. This time co-hosts Zach Reinert and Preston Tompkins are welcoming a rogue's gallery of comics to dress up as their favorite characters from the Batman universe and let the roast jokes fly like a loose Batarang. Visiting Omaha comic Stephen Smith will be donning the cowl as Batman while Bay Area bruisers Aviva Siegel and Allison Mick appear in the roles of Poison Ivy and Batgirl. Joining them on the villain's side of the dais are Cory Helie as the Joker, Zach Welch as Bane, David Rodriguez as the Riddler, Nathan Earl as the Penguin and Cody Spyker as Harley Quinn, while Roger Stafford and Deacon Gray are on the side of justice as Robin and Alfred, respectively. While the Nerd Roast is always worth checking out, this is one of the best lineups the show has had yet. Admission is free; visit the Nerd Roast's Facebook events page to learn more.

Friday Night Weird: City on Fire

Friday, June 30, 8:45 p.m.

Boedecker Theater

$6-$11

Friday Night Weird's Quentin Tarantino-inspired screening series continues this week with an overlooked classic from the Hong Kong action movie canon, with Ringo Lam's tense 1987 heist movie City on Fire. While delivering on the bullet riddled spectacle genre fans have come to expect, the Chow Yun-Fat starring film is also rich with double-crosses, shifting alliances and thrilling suspense, and it's influence upon Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs is unmistakable. Gather with a gaggle of fellow cinephiles at Boedecker Theater, 2590 Walnut Street, on Friday, June 30, at 8:45 p.m. for a screening of a movie that demands to be watched on a giant screen. Tickets, $6-$11, are available from tickets.thedairy.org.

Comedy Super Jam

Comedy Super Jam Vol. 6

Friday, June 30, 9:30 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Free

Denver comedians are self-starting DIY-ers and shameless self-promoters out of necessity. It's a crowded landscape where creating your own performance opportunities is often necessary. While many of these efforts fail, the best local showcases pack unconventional venues and carefully curate their lineups. Comedy Super Jam, which starts at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, is one of the good ones. Co-hosted and co-produced by local joke-smiths Miriam Moreno and Georgia Rae, the free monthly show found a fitting home at Baker's favorite book store, Mutiny Information Cafe. Join Rae and Moreno along with local comics Brett Hiker, Sam Malcolm and Andres Becerril as well as Albuquerque's Genevieve Garcia de Mueller for a fun-filled showcase headlined by Denver Comedy Champion Nathan Lund.

