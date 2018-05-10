Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Four Free)

A balmy weekend awaits, and locals have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the finest of what life in the Mile High City has to offer both in and out-of-doors. Shoppers, beer drinkers and music lovers in particular are sure to be spoiled for choice as Mother's Day Weekend approaches. Readers needn't fret about dipping into their moms' well-earned flowers and brunch budget either; each of the ten events listed below costs less than ten American dollars to attend (fine print notwithstanding), and four of them are free! Take heed, thrifty and adventurous Denverites, and keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver (and Longmont and Lone Tree) this weekend.

Breckenridge Brewing Company

Urban Peak to Peak Launch Party

Thursday, May 10, 7 p.m.

Historians Ale House

Irish Rover

Free

Attention beer snobs: The team at Breckenridge Brewery is launching its first new India Pale Ale in thirty years with Hop Peak IPA. Ideal for the summer's warming climes, Hop Peak's pine and citrus notes make for a light and drinkable beer that nevertheless packs a punch at 6.5% ABV. Celebrate Breckenridge's new brew at a hiking-themed rooftop bar party at two of South Broadway's favorite watering holes, Historian's Ale House and the Irish Rover. Don your most outlandish hiking gear and enjoy house-made trail mixes while sampling Hop Peak before other Denver drinkers get the chance. Visit Breckenridge Brewery's events calendar to find out more.

Leonardo da Vinci

DAM Symposium: The Workshop of Leonardo in Milan

Friday, May 11, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Denver Art Museum

Free to FOPAS Members

The Denver Art Museum's department of Painting and Sculpture (FOPAS) is devoting an entire day to da Vinci as a quintet of art history experts conduct a symposium focused entirely on Leonardo's years in Milan. Including Claire Professor Emerita at University of Colorado Boulder, Claire Farago; Associate Conservator of J. Paul Getty Museum, Sue Ann Chui; head of the Royal Trust Collection of Prints and Drawings at Windsor Castle, Martin Clayton; chairman of the Department of European Sculpture and Decorative Arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Luke Syson; and Johns Hopkins University art history professor, Stephen J. Campbell, the symposium examines how the Florentine Master's presence in Lombardy both elevated his peers and enchanted centuries of viewers thereafter. Admission is free to anyone with a Friends of Painting and Sculpture membership, and $20 to $55 for non-members. Visit DAM's box office page to buy tickets and learn more.