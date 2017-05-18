Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Six Free)

Kick off a week of cheap entertainment with the Dumb Friends' League Yappy Hour Series. Dumb Friends League

Bored and broke Denverites needn't hide away. Fun can be had for $10 and under all weekend long. Whether you're a comedy nerd, a burlesque aficionado, thirsty for mimosas or a dog-owning brewhound, you owe yourself a look at these ten events that will help you break the monotony without breaking the bank. Events are listed below in chronological order.

Warm Cookies of the Revolution

1. Civic Stitch 'n Bitch: What Is Militarism?

Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m.

McNichols Building

$5 donation requested

Warm Cookies of the Revolution, Denver's civic health club, has issued a call to arms for this month's stitch ’n bitch session, titled What Is Militarism? Bring your hand-occupying crafts (if you don't have any, materials will be supplied) as well as your opinions (we know you have those) to the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue. From 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, May 18, you can chat with combat veterans from World War II and the Iraq War as well as veterans of anti-war movements, and chew over the issues of the day over cookies and milk. A donation of $5 is requested; for more information, go online to Warm Cookies of the Revolution.

Dumb Friends League

2. Dumb Friends League Yappy Hour Series

Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m.

Living the Dream Brewing

Free

There’s nothing more quintessentially Colorado than quaffing craft beer in the company of a canine companion, a proud tradition celebrated at the Dumb Friends League’s Yappy Hour series, which continues on Thursday, May 18, at Littleton's Living the Dream Brewing, 12305 Dumont Way, from 6 to 8 p.m. There you can dive into Living the Dream's tap list of tasty brews while munching on food-truck cuisine; you can also enter a sweepstakes giveaway with prizes sure to delight pets and owners alike. Keepsake pint glasses are available for $10 each, with proceeds going toward care for homeless pets; $1 from every beer sold will also be donated. And of course, leashed and well-mannered dogs are welcome. Visit Denver Dumb Friends League to learn more.

Geoff Tice

3. Crom Comedy Festival Pre-Show

Thursday, May 18, 9 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Free

Since starting in Omaha back in 2013, the Crom Comedy Festival has grown steadily and expanded into other cities, including Denver. But alas, all good things must come to an end, and earlier this year, the fest's founder Ian Douglas Terry announced that 2017 would be Crom's final year. With a bevy of local and national comics joining this year's headliners Brooks Wheelan, the Puterbaugh Sisters, Solomon Georgio and Allen Strickland Williams, the streamlined 2017 schedule kicks off with a free Crom pre-show at Mutiny Information Cafe. Spotlighting Crom comics Zach Welch, Grace Thomas, Adam Pasi, Wonslow Dumaine, Olive Lynch, Nolawee Mengist, Matt Monroe and a pair of secret co-headliners, this pre-show is a fine way to get into the Crom spirit and kick your festival weekend off right.

PlatteForum

4. Borderlandia

May 19-20, 7:30 p.m.

PlatteForum

Free

“Borderlandia” was created by Kate Speer during her two-month residency at PlatteForum; she worked with students from the Colorado I Have a Dream Ruby Hill Strive Prep Program on an immersive piece that investigates Denver’s neighborhood segregation and gentrification. “As I bike around Denver, I am continually struck by the racial and ethnic segregations between neighborhoods and the rapid gentrification taking over the city,” Speer explains on the PlatteForum site. “Being a white female of the hipster generation, I am also aware of my movement and how easily and comfortably I can pass through the newly gentrified neighborhoods, such as RiNo. This led me to think about my complicity as an artist in this rapidly changing landscape and how I personally, and anyone who calls Denver home, can establish a sense of place.” There will be additional free performances at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 19, and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20. For more information, visit PlatteForum.

Mel Evans

5. HitchCocktails

Friday, May 19, 10 p.m.

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

Free

The cinematic oeuvre of Alfred Hitchcock is utterly distinctive, with its icy blondes and secrets hidden in inky shadows. Therefore, it's also ripe for parody. HitchCocktails, a new improv show at the Voodoo Comedy Playhouse, mines the penguin-shaped filmmaker's favorite tropes, such as double agents and fraught romances, for scenes. Meanwhile, the crowd and performers alike get increasingly soused – there'll be a full bar onstage – as they play an increasingly elaborate drinking game where no one in the cast can refuse a drink when offered. HitchCocktails, which continues through the end of June, is a hilarious and high-energy performance where everyone is so drunk they don't know their north from their northwest.

Read on for more of this weekend's best events under $10.

