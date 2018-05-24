Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Seven Free!)

While Memorial Day weekend is typically dominated by blockbusters and barbecues, for Denver's creative community, it's just another weekend of great entertainment. Bookworms, art lovers, comedy nerds and brunch-happy jazz cats have plenty of reasons to celebrate in the days ahead: The city is positively bustling with a staggering variety of delightful diversions. Even better, admission to each of the events listed below is less than $10 (fine print notwithstanding). Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver this weekend.

Motown Groove

Motown Groove

Thursday, May 24, 9 p.m.

Goosetown Tavern

Free

Boogie the evening away to the grooviest sounds of yesteryear every Thursday night at Goosetown Tavern's Motown Groove dance parties. Hosted by Miggy Camacho and guest turntablist DJ Soup, Motown Groove immerses guests in the soulful sounds of R&B, funk and soul, with a particular emphasis on the repertoire of Motown's heaviest hitters. Admission is always free; visit the Goosetown Tavern events calendar for more details.

BookBar

Meet the Mags

Friday, May 25, 6 p.m.

BookBar

Free

Get acquainted with Denver's bustling zine scene at Meet the Mags, a gathering of the city's finest literary publications at BookBar. Listen to local authors sharing their poems and short stories while getting to know the writerly self-starters behind Denver-based magazines FLORA || FAUNA, Punch Drunk Press, Sheriff Nottingham, Cherry, Stain'd, F(r)iction and Suspect Press. Guests who get swept up in the DIY spirit can also get involved with distributing and contributing to their favorites. Admission is free; visit BookBar's events calendar to learn more.