Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Six Free)

After a couple of soggy and waterlogged days, another weekend approaches in the Mile High. With Cinco de Mayo just around the corner, readers have a number of opportunities to experience the city's culture. Classical-music aficionados also have plenty to celebrate, with top-notch concerts happening all over the Front Range. It's not all fugues and fiestas this weekend, though; the list below also contains some decidedly nerd-friendly entertainments like a LARP-ing demonstration and Free Comic Book Day events. Best of all, admission to any of the following ten events is $10 or less (fine print notwithstanding). Keep reading for the best free and cheap events in Denver this weekend.

Museo de Las Americas

The Heart and Soul: The Mariachi

Friday, May 4, 5 to 9 p.m.

Museo de las Americas

Free

Museo de Las America's First Fridays gatherings always boast an arty party Denver culture hounds shouldn't miss, but the entire Santa Fe Arts District will be bustling to its own unique rhythm on Cinco de Mayo eve. Dance your way into the holiday weekend courtesy of El Mariachi Juvenil de Bryant Webster, which will demonstrate the Heart and Soul of the Mariachi for the benefit of a boogie-ing crowd, followed by a set from DJ @PAZMAP. Guests enjoy free admission to the museum, and they can sip palomas and munch on tacos while exploring the Museo's Pachucos y Sirenas exhibition. Admission is free. Visit the Museo de las Americas Facebook events page for more information.

Denver Open Media

Open Music Sessions Featuring El Javi

Friday, May 4, 7 to 10 p.m.

Denver Open Media

Free

The First Friday festivities continue one block over from Santa Fe Drive at Denver Open Media's studios on Kalamath Street. A trifecta of local entertainment that celebrates Denver's arts, music, and comedy scenes, DOM's Open Music Sessions are similarly swept up in the Cinco de Mayo frenzy. This month, the show shines a community spotlight on Latin Life Denver. Spotlighting standup from local comedians Rick Bryan, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and Adrian Mesa followed by a toe-tapping performance by El Javi, Open Music Sessions is a great way to laugh and dance your way into the holiday weekend. Guests can also enjoy free drinks and free slices courtesy of Sexy Pizza. Visit Denver Open Media's Facebook events page to learn more.