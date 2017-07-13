Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Five Free)

Friday Night Weird continues with Moonrise Kingdom on July 14. Focus Features

As another weekend approaches, many Denverites find themselves searching for something to do yet despairing over how to fund their fun. Fret not: Colorado's creative community has yet again scheduled enough free or cheap entertainment to keep locals giggling and wiggling for the next five days. From screenings of summertime classics and tequila tastings to festivals and joyous concerts, all our readers need is an open mind and a crisp Hamilton to see the best our city has to offer.

Tres Agaves

Complimentary Tres Agaves Tequila Tasting

Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m.

Mezcal

Free

Hear the story of how Tres Agaves Tequila went from an upstart project for founders Bill Fleck and Barry Augus to a major competitor on the world scene. Better yet, try their signature Resposado, Blanco and Añejo tequilas for yourself at this complimentary tasting event. The talk and tasting begin at 7 p.m., and admission is free. Visit Mezcal's events page to learn more and make a reservation.

Comedians' Power Hour

Thursday, July 13, 7:30 p.m.

El Charrito

$7-$10

Since its humble beginnings in Albuquerque where it was co-hosted by Sarah Kennedy and Genevieve Garcia de Mueller, Comedians' Power Hour has evolved into a regular showcase in New York City as well as an adaptable format for festivals and traveling road shows. Prodigal Denverite Brett Hiker, who's stepped in for Mueller on the New York shows, is bringing the whole drunken spectacle to El Charrito's Comedy RoomRoom, a fitting venue for boozy standup showcases. Power Hour, not unlike the college drinking game of the same name, pits two comics against each other in a series of comedic challenges, including performing their opponent's material, interspersed with shots of beer before switching to liquor for the final rounds. Power Hour is always full of surprises and drunken tomfoolery, but Hiker has a put together one of his best lineups yet: the contestants for this debauch-a-thon are two of Denver's funniest comics, Christie Buchele (Flophouse) and Josh Blue (Last Comic Standing). Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Admission costs $10 at the door and $7 via Nightout. Die-hards can also stick around after the show for the 10 p.m. open mic hosted by Preston Tompkins.

Arts Longmont

EcoCreations 8: Opening Reception

Friday, July 14, 6-9 p.m.

WESTend arts space

Free

Most people tread over pine cones and milkweek pods without a second glance and see only garbage when looking at discarded bicycle chains and plastic bags. At EcoCreations 8 however, more than 22 different artists from around the world saw these disparate materials as the tools they needed to create gardens, sculptures and even fashion. The current exhibition at Arts Longmont Gallery's WESTend art space, EcoCreations invites viewers to marvel at beautiful works of art while pondering their own wastefulness. Catch the first glimpse of the finished exhibit and mingle with the artists at EcoCreations 8's opening reception on Friday, July 14, at 6 p.m., or visit at your own leisure before it closes on August 26. Admission is free.

20th Century Fox

Outdoor Summer Film Series: The Princess Bride

Friday, July 14, 6 p.m.

Historic Elitch Theatre

$5

The Princess Bride was only a modest box-office success upon its release in 1987, but the movie's singular blend of high fantasy and romantic comedy have endured over the past 30 years like few other films of any era. A rousing swashbuckler with the rhythms of a vaudeville comedy and the swoons of a great love story, there's never a bad time to watch The Princess Bride, though few viewings offer an experience as enchanting as the Outdoor Film Series at the Historic Elitch Theatre. Tickets are available for the inconceivably low price of $5 from EZRegister.

Jean-Marie Zeitouni leads the CMF Orchestra in a perfomance of Beethoven's Ninth. Colorado Music Festival

Colorado Music Festival's Fresh Fridays: Beethoven's Ninth

Friday, July 14, 6:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Auditorium

$9-$54

Beethoven-loving Boulderites rejoice! The 40th Annual Colorado Music Festival continues with a rousing performance of the German composer's iconic Symphony No. 9, Op.125 in D Minor, which famously culminates with the epiphanous "Ode to Joy" finale. Conductor Jean-Marie Zeitouni leads the CMF Orchestra along with mezzo soprano Michelle DeYoung (a Grammy Award winner), soprano Mary Wilson, tenor Jason Baldwin and bass-baritone Keith Miller (a former CU football player). The performance is part of CMF's ongoing "Fresh Friday" series. With early showtimes and a focused concert program, consider "Fresh Fridays" a musical aperitif for your weekend, in this case a bracing shot of the ol' Ludwig Van. Tickets cost $9.00-$32.00 for members and $12-$54 for non-members.

