Weekend Warriors: Weekend Workout Deals December 1-3

It’s time to slip out of those booties and step barefoot onto the mat, because the work week is finally over. This weekend’s fitness events range from holiday parties to Spice Girls yoga, so get ready to stretch.

Holiday Party

Friday, December 1, 7 p.m.

Project Rise Fitness

Does festive athletic apparel exist? Project Rise Fitness, located at 2115 Birch Street, encourages Santa suits, ugly Christmas sweaters and more at this holiday party. Jump into the holiday season with snacks, friends and family, and learn about performance-based training at Project Rise Fitness. The party starts at 7 p.m. Friday night. Visit the Project Rise Fitness event page for more information.

The ice skating rink at Skyline Park has opened for the 2017-2018 holiday season. Brandon Marshall

Snowga

Saturday, December 2, 8 a.m.

Skyline Park

The Downtown Denver Partnership’s ice rink is back between 16th and Arapahoe Streets, signaling that winter is officially here. While ice skating is fun, practicing yoga on the ice is even better. For this free class, dress warm and plan to keep your socks on. Mats and socks are required for the 45-minute class. More information about Snowga — which will continue every Saturday through February — can be found on the Downtown Denver Partnership's website.

Family-friendly workouts in Athmar Park. Crossfit Omnia Facebook Page

Family-Friendly Open House

Saturday, December 2, 12 p.m.

Crossfit Omnia

Athmar Park’s Crossfit Omnia, located at 901 South Jason Street, will be opening its doors and providing a free family-friendly workout to the community this weekend. Families with children ten and up are welcome to attend, and the workouts will consist of a combination of gymnastics, weightlifting, rowing and other movements. Spanish interpretation will be offered throughout the class, and all fitness levels are welcome. The gym is also collecting gifts for Toys for Tots. Visit the Facebook event page for more information and to sign a waiver.

Join Pure Barre Belmar for a fashion show. Pure Bar Belmar

Pop, Fizz, Fashion!

Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m.

Pure Barre Belmar

Pure Barre Belmar’s instructors are popping bottles and hitting the runway this Saturday with a holiday fashion show. The event is free, and everyone who attends will receive a glass of champagne and a 20 percent off coupon that can be used on anything at Pure Barre Belmar during the month of December. If that wasn’t enough, all attendees will receive a free swag bag and will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to the studio. The show will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pure Barre Belmar, 7420 West Alaska Drive. Visit the Facebook event page for tickets.

Spice up your yoga this weekend. Big Booty Yoga

Spice Up Your Yoga

Sunday, December 3, 11 a.m.

The Walnut Room

If you “Wanna Be” in downward dog while listening to the Spice Girls’ greatest hits, join Big Booty Yoga for Spice Up Your Yoga at the Walnut Room this Sunday. The ’90s-inspired class will cost $15, but you’ll get to enjoy either a beer or a mimosa after savasana. Visit Big Booty Yoga’s Facebook page for more information and upcoming class times.

