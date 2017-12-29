Weekend Warriors: Five Workouts and Wellness Events

With only a few hours left in 2017, now is the time to reflect on the past year and set intentions for your mind and body for 2018. Before you make your official New Year’s resolutions — and before signing up for any gym memberships — take advantage of this weekend’s workout and wellness deals.

Skin Beauty Bar

Whole Foods Market Union Station

Friday, December 29, 3:30 p.m.

Though this isn’t a workout, per se, it is a wellness event focusing on the largest organ in the human body: the skin. MyChelle Dermaceuticals is hosting a pop-up sampling event in Whole Foods Union Station, and the company's on-site beauty expert will provide educational sessions on “ingredient mixology” and create personalized skin-care “cocktails.” Visit the MyChelle Dermaceuticals Facebook page for more information.

EXPAND Get glowing with Bassnectar at the barre. Flex Yoga + Barre Facebook Page

Barre After Dark

Flex Yoga + Barre

Friday, December 29, 6:15 p.m.

Calling all Bassheads: Get ready to hit the barre and then the bar. Flex Yoga + Barre is hosting a one-hour barre class, set entirely to a Bassnectar playlist. The studio will offer colored “mood lighting,” and glow-in-the-dark accessories — including glow sticks — will be provided for the class. All attendees are invited to Spangalang Brewery for buy-one-get-one beers following the class. The class is free for FLEX exclusive members and $20 to drop in. For more information, visit the Barre After Dark Facebook page.

Join the Athleta Girls in a yoga and graffiti event. Athleta Facebook Page

Athleta Girl Gratitude and Graffiti Event

Athleta Park Meadows

Saturday, December 30, 12 p.m.

Wendy Crichton, Park Meadows Athleta Ambassador, believes in bringing yoga to kids and plans on doing so in an Athleta Girl event on Saturday afternoon. This girls-only event, provided by the Athleta girls’ activewear line, includes a yoga practice followed by an interactive graffiti activity. Girls will learn how to write a “gratitude list” in bubble letters as they create a “wall of thanks.” Visit the Eventbrite page for more information or RSVP, or call the store at 303-708-8504 to reserve a spot.

Finish 2017 strong with 108 sun salutations. hOMe Yoga Studio

108 Sun Salutations

hOMe Yoga Studio

Sunday, December 31, 11 a.m.

In honor of the last day of the year, hOMe Yoga Studio will guide yogis through 108 sun salutations. Meditation practice will immediately follow the yoga sequence as encouragement to help set new intentions for the year to come. This yoga class is donation-based, and a recommended $10 cash donation is suggested. Visit hOMe Yoga Studio for more information.

EXPAND Calling all intermediate and advanced modern dancers. Evolving Door Dance Facebook Page

New Year’s Eve Intermediate/Advanced Modern Dance Class

Hannah Kahn Dance Company

Sunday, December 31, 4 p.m.

Dance it out with Evolving Doors Dance on Sunday afternoon. This is a master class that will be professionally videotaped for teaching applications and future classes and company productions, so previous modern dance experience is suggested. The class is free, but dancers must register before January 30 to guarantee a spot. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's calendar online.

