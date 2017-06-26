menu

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

100 Colorado Creatives 4.0: Mar Williams


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 5:05 a.m.
By Byron Graham
Kaitlin Ziesmer is among the featured artists at Cooper + Dash's What Up, Nerds? gallery reception.
Kaitlin Ziesmer is among the featured artists at Cooper + Dash's What Up, Nerds? gallery reception.
Kaitlin Ziesmer
A A

June may be winding to a close, but that hasn't slowed Denver's creative community. Whether you're experimenting with European board games, eyeing nerd-inspired artwork in a hip boutique or taking songwriting lessons from Jill Sobule, you have access to everything you need to stay cultured, informed and entertained. Better yet, each of the five events listed below are entirely free — so the only way to lose this week is by staying home.

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week
Nacho Facello, Flickr

Board Game Night
Monday, June 26 and Thursday, June 29, 5 p.m.
Denver Central Games
Denver Central Games is a local hub of geekery and a treasure trove for every stripe of tabletop gamer. From Magic the Gathering and Warhammer 40K to Dungeons & Dragons and Pokémon, DCG has the answer to all your nerdly needs. More than a mere storefront, the South Denver staple also serves as a gathering place for game enthusiasts to trade, compare wares and compete in tournaments. On Monday, June 26, and Thursday, June 29, the store will be hosting its biweekly open-play Board Game Night, inviting guests to bring their own games or try out new ones from the store's demo shelf.

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week
Matt Shurben

Songwriting Workshop With Jill Sobule
Wednesday, June 28, 6 p.m.
DIME Denver
If you're harboring the desire to write your own songs but find yourself in need of professional guidance, a golden opportunity awaits this week. On Wednesday, June 28, singer-songwriter Jill Sobule will be hosting a free songwriting workshop, explaining the tricks of the trade to eager students of all ages. Best known for her mid-’90s soundtrack staples "I Kissed a Girl" and "Supermodel," Sobule writes songs infused with tuneful emotions and deeply ironic lyrics. With a combination of stream-of-conscious writing techniques, mnemonic games and fruitful collaborations, the workshop promises to be as entertaining as it is informative. Visit the workshop's Eventbrite page to complete the free registration.

Related Stories

Keep reading for more free events.


Byron Graham
Byron Graham is a journeyman standup, freelance writer and gentleman of leisure. A Colorado native, Graham has told jokes on a staggering variety of stages all across the country, from traditional clubs and theaters to nursing homes and riverboats. Since 2013, he's chronicled rising tides of Denver's comedy scene for Westword, interviewing personal heroes like Brian Regan and George Saunders in the process. He opposes any patriarchies or hegemonies and disapproves of cargo shorts. Follow Byron Graham on Twitter for more mildly amusing sequences of words.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >