Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Kaitlin Ziesmer is among the featured artists at Cooper + Dash's What Up, Nerds? gallery reception. Kaitlin Ziesmer

June may be winding to a close, but that hasn't slowed Denver's creative community. Whether you're experimenting with European board games, eyeing nerd-inspired artwork in a hip boutique or taking songwriting lessons from Jill Sobule, you have access to everything you need to stay cultured, informed and entertained. Better yet, each of the five events listed below are entirely free — so the only way to lose this week is by staying home.

Board Game Night

Monday, June 26 and Thursday, June 29, 5 p.m.

Denver Central Games

Denver Central Games is a local hub of geekery and a treasure trove for every stripe of tabletop gamer. From Magic the Gathering and Warhammer 40K to Dungeons & Dragons and Pokémon, DCG has the answer to all your nerdly needs. More than a mere storefront, the South Denver staple also serves as a gathering place for game enthusiasts to trade, compare wares and compete in tournaments. On Monday, June 26, and Thursday, June 29, the store will be hosting its biweekly open-play Board Game Night, inviting guests to bring their own games or try out new ones from the store's demo shelf.

Matt Shurben

Songwriting Workshop With Jill Sobule

Wednesday, June 28, 6 p.m.

DIME Denver

If you're harboring the desire to write your own songs but find yourself in need of professional guidance, a golden opportunity awaits this week. On Wednesday, June 28, singer-songwriter Jill Sobule will be hosting a free songwriting workshop, explaining the tricks of the trade to eager students of all ages. Best known for her mid-’90s soundtrack staples "I Kissed a Girl" and "Supermodel," Sobule writes songs infused with tuneful emotions and deeply ironic lyrics. With a combination of stream-of-conscious writing techniques, mnemonic games and fruitful collaborations, the workshop promises to be as entertaining as it is informative. Visit the workshop's Eventbrite page to complete the free registration.

Keep reading for more free events.

