Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, April 10-13

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, April 3-6


Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, April 10-13

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 5:02 a.m.
By Alex Brown
R. Alan Brooks is the MotherFker in a Cape, and will host a super podcast at Mutiny Information Cafe.
R. Alan Brooks is the MotherFker in a Cape, and will host a super podcast at Mutiny Information Cafe.
MotherFker In a Cape Facebook
A A

Don't forget to celebrate Grilled Cheese Day this week! That's just the start of the fun around town. You can also enjoy a gathering with two artists, listen to superhero journalists and have a laugh or two — all for free. As always, check the Westword calendar for even more to do.

Venice Exhibition Send-Off, Talk with Joel Swanson and Laura Shill
Ratio Beerworks
7 p.m. Tuesday
The nomadic Black Cube museum has been floating around Denver and other parts of the country. Now it's headed to Italy, to participate in the the 57th Venice Biennale. But first, you can say addio to local artists Joel Swanson and Laura Shill, congratulate them on being included in the exhibit, and see some of the work they'll be exhibiting at the Bienniale.

Mutiny Comics Podcast Recording
Mutiny Information Cafe
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
Major superheroes like Superman and Spider-man were journalists when they weren't fighting the bad guys; what a comedown to these days, when fake news is a dominating topic of discussion. Self-proclaimed nerds and newsmen John Wenzel of the Denver Post and Westword writer Cory Casciato will join R. Alan Brooks for a discussion of the roles of journalists in comics. If you can't make it, listen to the podcast here.

Showcasetacularextravaganzapalooza
Denver Bicycle Cafe
8:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
How about a little hump-day laugh on East 17th Avenue? Denver staple Hippieman will roll his groovy delivery into the Denver Bicycle Cafe, where he'll be joined by Byron F. Graham, Georgia Rae Comstock and Harrison Garcia. The night also features the special Adam Cayton-Holland IPA that the folks at Ratio brewed to loosen you up for laughs.

Alex Brown
Alex Brown is a freelance writer from Denver, Colorado. You can find him around town falling off his skateboard, eating burritos and petting dogs.
Ratio Beerworks
2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-997-8288

ratiobeerworks.com

Mutiny Information Cafe
2 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

303-778-7579

mutinyinfocafe.com

Denver Bicycle Cafe
1308 E. 17th Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-578-9506

www.denverbicyclecafe.com

