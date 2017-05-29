Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Bring your feline friends to Cheesman Park this Saturday for the impromptu First Caturday. Caturday

May is rolling into June. Penny-pinching locals – whether they're comedy fans (or wannabe comedians), fashionistas or mystery buffs – have a full week of events to enjoy. All of this fun leads up to the Denver debut of First Caturday at Cheesman Park, a guerrilla feline free-for-all where the otherwise homebound pets can frolic together in the great outdoors. Keep reading for five free events, listed below, in chronological order. Meow.

The Lion's Lair Open Mic Comedy Show

Monday, May 29, 10 p.m.

Lion's Lair

The Lion's Lair is well known as one of the city's prime bars for catching outstanding live music. But on Monday nights, the Colfax dive turns into a hotspot for aspiring comedians. Co-hosts Roger Norquist and our very own Byron Graham run this weekly evening of hi-jinx and debauchery. Whether you're an old pro or just curious to find out if your friends are lying when they tell you you're funny, this open mic is your chance to test your material on a crowd that is sure to be laughing, groaning and drinking hard, all night long.

Nancy Atherton Reading and Signing Event

Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

Colorado-based author Nancy Atherton is the creator of the Aunt Dimity mystery series, which stretches across 22 bestselling volumes. Atherton is back with a new title, Aunt Dimity and the Widow's Curse ($26), wherein heroine Lori Shepard endeavors to solve the mystery of a curse plaguing a small English hamlet, and uncovers horrifying secrets along the way. Atherton specializes in cozy narratives with quaint settings and lovable characters, yet her books maintain the page-turning momentum of great mysteries. Loyal fans can meet Atherton, hear her read from her newest novel, and get their own copies of signed on May 30 at Tattered Cover's Littleton outpost.

Ratio Comedy Night

Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks

Few breweries put as much thought into aesthetics and entertainment as the Ratio Beerworks brew crew. Every Wednesday, comedians and crowds fill Ratio's showroom, a space that's equally adept at hosting theme shows like Doom Room as it is at running more straightforward standup showcases, like the one happening on Wednesday, May 31. Showcasing a murderer's row of local mirth merchants – including but not limited to Aaron Middleton, Mina Thorkel, Ian Douglas Terry and John Bueno (whose brother Andrew will emcee) – Ratio Comedy Night is an ideal way to end your month with a laugh. Visit the event's Facebook page to learn more.

