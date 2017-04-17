Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver, April 17-20

EXPAND Celebrating with a comically large joint at last year's 4/20 rally. Aaron Thackeray

While Denver offers a wide range of free entertainment every week, these events will leave readers beaming with home-state pride. Whether you're guffawing the night away as comedy returns to the Squire Lounge, enjoying a free bike ride through scenic Golden or puffing on a comically large joint at the massive Official 4/20 Rally, all of these activities share a certain je ne sais quoi utterly unique to the Centennial State. Have fun while saving money at these five freebies:

Geoff Tice

The Squire Strokes Back

Monday, April 17, 11 p.m.

The Squire Lounge

Roaring back to life like a passed-out drunkard at last call, comedy returns to the Squire Lounge in gloriously destructive fashion on Monday, April 17. While the weekly open mic may have gone the way of the black rhino, local comics and fans alike hold fond memories of the bygone Denver institution. Luckily for these scumbag nostalgists, The Squire Strokes Back has enlisted Greg Baumhauer to host a new late-night standup showcase during which he'll roast the crowd and his fellow performers alike. With Matt Cobos, Zac Maas, Christie Buchele and Jay Gillespie on the mic and Cartoons & Comedy's Chris Baker behind the scenes, The Squire Strokes Back is the scene's chance to party like it's 2011. Visit the Squire Strokes Back Facebook event page to learn more.

James Wright

Book Release: Enduring Vietnam: An American Generation and Its War

Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 p.m.

Old Main Chapel, CU Boulder Campus

Historian, author and president emeritus of Dartmouth College James Wright examines the human toll of a controversial war in his newest book, Enduring Vietnam: An American Generation and Its War. Wright did extensive research, including 160 different interviews with survivors and their loved ones, for this book, which incorporates these firsthand accounts, finding meaning in their experiences fighting a horrific war for which meaning was in short supply. Wright's support for veterans doesn't just stop at the written word, however; he pays regular visits to convalescing troops at VA hospitals and works to provide education and counseling services for those who've served. After a reading and discussion, Wright will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase.

Bronze Fox

Almost 4/20 Burlesque Show

Wednesday, April 19, 9 p.m.

License No. 1

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of strutting their stuff in the Boulderado's License No. 1 speakeasy, Bronze Fox Burlesque is hosting a special free show. Arriving in high time for 4/20 eve, the Almost 4/20 show on April 19 features all the bawdy burlesque antics you'd expect as well as a cello accompaniment and live body painting. Join the Foxes (and wolves) for a delightful evening of dance, drink and perhaps even a little early 4/20 celebrating. Admission is free, but tips for the dancers are always appreciated. Visit Bronze Fox Burlesque's Facebook page to learn more.

