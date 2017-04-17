menu

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver, April 17-20

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, April 10-13


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver, April 17-20

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 5:51 a.m.
By Byron Graham
Celebrating with a comically large joint at last year's 4/20 rally.EXPAND
Celebrating with a comically large joint at last year's 4/20 rally.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

While Denver offers a wide range of free entertainment every week, these events will leave readers beaming with home-state pride. Whether you're guffawing the night away as comedy returns to the Squire Lounge, enjoying a free bike ride through scenic Golden or puffing on a comically large joint at the massive Official 4/20 Rally, all of these activities share a certain je ne sais quoi utterly unique to the Centennial State. Have fun while saving money at these five freebies:

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver, April 17-20
Geoff Tice

The Squire Strokes Back
Monday, April 17, 11 p.m.
The Squire Lounge
Roaring back to life like a passed-out drunkard at last call, comedy returns to the Squire Lounge in gloriously destructive fashion on Monday, April 17. While the weekly open mic may have gone the way of the black rhino, local comics and fans alike hold fond memories of the bygone Denver institution. Luckily for these scumbag nostalgists, The Squire Strokes Back has enlisted Greg Baumhauer to host a new late-night standup showcase during which he'll roast the crowd and his fellow performers alike. With Matt Cobos, Zac Maas, Christie Buchele and Jay Gillespie on the mic and Cartoons & Comedy's Chris Baker behind the scenes, The Squire Strokes Back is the scene's chance to party like it's 2011. Visit the Squire Strokes Back Facebook event page to learn more.

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver, April 17-20
James Wright

Book Release: Enduring Vietnam: An American Generation and Its War
Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 p.m.
Old Main Chapel, CU Boulder Campus
Historian, author and president emeritus of Dartmouth College James Wright examines the human toll of a controversial war in his newest book, Enduring Vietnam: An American Generation and Its War. Wright did extensive research, including 160 different interviews with survivors and their loved ones, for this book, which incorporates these firsthand accounts, finding meaning in their experiences fighting a horrific war for which meaning was in short supply. Wright's support for veterans doesn't just stop at the written word, however; he pays regular visits to convalescing troops at VA hospitals and works to provide education and counseling services for those who've served. After a reading and discussion, Wright will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase.

Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver, April 17-20
Bronze Fox

Almost 4/20 Burlesque Show
Wednesday, April 19, 9 p.m.
License No. 1
To celebrate the one-year anniversary of strutting their stuff in the Boulderado's License No. 1 speakeasy, Bronze Fox Burlesque is hosting a special free show. Arriving in high time for 4/20 eve, the Almost 4/20 show on April 19 features all the bawdy burlesque antics you'd expect as well as a cello accompaniment and live body painting. Join the Foxes (and wolves) for a delightful evening of dance, drink and perhaps even a little early 4/20 celebrating. Admission is free, but tips for the dancers are always appreciated. Visit Bronze Fox Burlesque's Facebook page to learn more.

Keep reading for two more free events this week.


Byron Graham
Byron Graham is a journeyman standup, freelance writer and gentleman of leisure. A Colorado native, Graham has told jokes on a staggering variety of stages all across the country, from traditional clubs and theaters to nursing homes and riverboats. Since 2013, he's chronicled rising tides of Denver's comedy scene for Westword, interviewing personal heroes like Brian Regan and George Saunders in the process. He opposes any patriarchies or hegemonies and disapproves of cargo shorts. Follow Byron Graham on Twitter for more mildly amusing sequences of words.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >