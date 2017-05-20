Free Exercise Classes in Denver: FitLo Denver Fitness Passport Program

Stamp your Denver Fitness Passport at 9Round Fitness. 9Round Fitness

Yoga and barre and cycling, oh my! It’s no secret that Denver is home to an abundance of gyms and workout studios. The sheer number of spaces and the cost can make finding the right fit overwhelming. That’s where FitLo comes in, a Denver-based company dedicated to “providing the low-down on where to get fit in Denver,” and helping people find their home gym or studio.

With the launch of the new FitLo Denver Fitness Passport Program, Passport holders can explore new gyms within the community at deep discounts, and even for free for a limited time. A Denver Fitness Passport holder is automatically granted VIP access to two guaranteed classes per month at participating Passport Program studios and one guest pass. Passport holders also receive discounts to local fitness and wellness services and other products provided by partners like Aveda Institute Denver, Fitness on the Rocks and the YOGI Exchange.

Drop-in rates for some Denver studios can run a gym-goer as much as $45 for a single class, but if you visit fitlodenver.com by midnight on May 21, you can get a three-month Passport for free. At no cost at all, you can become connected to local studios and pre-planned events and classes by letting FitLo take the lead with the Passport program.

Get on the deck pad for SUP yoga at Altitude Paddleboards. Shadow Van Houten

“When you feel connected to your studio, a workout no longer feels like an obligation. It becomes like a choice, an activity that you look forward to,” says Tricia Olson, founder of FitLo Denver. “As an instructor and trainer, I’ve been asked how to lose weight, get stronger, get toned, get that ass, the list goes on. I believe it all starts with finding a connection with your fitness or yoga studio.”

With FitLo’s Passport Program, classes are scheduled throughout the month at different Denver gyms. The next Passport class will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at StarCycle, in Highlands Ranch. Two kickboxing classes will be held at 9Round Fitness on June 1, furthering the idea that by offering a variety of exercises and studios for people to sample, they’ll perhaps find their “home studio.”

Pedal off to the Passport StarCycle class on May 24. StarCycle

“With FitLo, my intention is to help people find their home studio through an authentic connection to the community, members and instructors,” Olson says. “Find the right vibe and the rest will come.”

To help find the right vibe, FitLo encourages fitness enthusiasts to secure their Passports by May 21 with the code FREEFOR30 for three months’ worth of discovering gyms within the community.

Should you miss the free promotion, though, use promo code 6MOFOR30 to get a six-month membership, which includes two guest passes and exclusive FitLo swag for $30, which is normally $52.80.

To become a Passport holder and get the lowdown on upcoming classes, events and other perks, visit fitlodenver.com

